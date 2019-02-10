‘The LEGO Movie 2’ Underperforms With $34 Million Opening Weekend at the Box Office

The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part will top the box office in its opening weekend.

The LEGO Movie sequel will open to $34 million from 4,303 locations. That’s enough to win the box office weekend but is short of initial projection for the animated feature and less than half of what the original The LEGO Movie made in its opening weekend.

The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part is the fourth feature film in the LEGO franchise and the first direct sequel to 2014’s hit The LEGO Movie. Phil Lord and Chris Miller, who directed the first film, return to writers and producers on the sequel. Mike Mitchell directs. Chris Pratt, Elizabeth Banks, Will Arnett, Charlie Day, Alison Brie, Nick Offerman, and Will Ferrell all reprise their roles from the first movie. They’re joined by new additions to the voice cast Tiffany Haddish, Stephanie Beatriz, and Maya Rudolph.

Glass falls into fifth place after three weeks on top of the box office charts. The film is expected to earn another $6.42 million over the weekend, bringing its box office total to $98.48 million.

Glass is the sequel to Shyamalan’s Unbreakable and Split. The film sees Bruce Willis and Samuel L. Jackson reprising their roles from Unbreakable with James McAvoy and Anya Taylor-Joy returning to their roles from Split. The film has taken a beating from critics, but it seems the allure of Shyamalan’s mysterious and low-key superhero universe is enough to draw in fans for the trilogy’s conclusion.

New horror movie The Prodigy is opening in sixth place. The film opened with $2 million on Friday and will earn $5.8 million over its first weekend.

The Prodigy is directed by Nicholas McCarthy. The films stars Taylor Schilling and Jackson Robert Scott as a mother and son. The mother, Sarah, is excited when her son, Miles, begins to show signs of intelligence beyond his age. That excitement turns to fear when Miles becomes violent by the age of eight, possibly due to the influence of a supernatural entity.

1. The LEGO Movie 2

Opening Weekend

Friday: $8.5 million

Weekend: $34 million

The citizens of Bricksburg face a dangerous new threat when LEGO DUPLO invaders from outer space start to wreck everything in their path. The battle to defeat the enemy and restore harmony to the LEGO universe takes Emmet, Lucy, Batman and the rest of their friends to faraway, unexplored worlds that test their courage and creativity.

The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part is directed by Mike Mitchell. The film’s voice cast includes Chris Pratt, Elizabeth Banks, Will Arnett, Charlie Day, Alison Brie, Nick Offerman, and Will Ferrell, Tiffany Haddish, Stephanie Beatriz, and Maya Rudolph.

2. What Men Want

Opening Weekend

Friday: $6.6 million

Total: $19 million

Passed up for a well-deserved promotion, sports agent Ali Davis wonders what else she needs to do to succeed in a man’s world. Hoping to find answers from a psychic, Ali drinks a weird concoction that suddenly allows her to hear what men are thinking. Using her newfound ability, Ali starts to turn the tables on her obnoxious male colleagues while racing to sign the next basketball superstar.

What Men Want is directed by Dam Shankman and stars Taraji P. Henson, Aldis Hodge, and Tracy Morgan.

3. Cold Pursuit

Opening Weekend

Friday: $3.6 million

Weekend: $10.8 million

Nels Coxman’s quiet life as a snowplow driver comes crashing down when his beloved son dies under mysterious circumstances. His search for the truth soon becomes a quest for revenge against a psychotic drug lord named Viking and his sleazy henchmen. Transformed from upstanding citizen to coldblooded vigilante, Coxman unwittingly sets off a chain of events that includes a kidnapping, a series of deadly misunderstandings and a turf war between Viking and a rival boss.

Cold Pursuit is the Hollywood remake of the 2014 Norwegian movie Order of Disappearance. The film is directed by Hans Petter Moland from a screenplay by Frank Baldwin and stars Liam Neeson, Laura Dern, Emmy Rossum, William Forsythe, and Tom Bateman.

4. The Upside

Week Five

Friday: $1.8 million

Weekend: $7.22 million

Total: $85.8 million

Phillip is a wealthy quadriplegic who needs a caretaker to help him with his day-to-day routine in his New York penthouse. He decides to hire Dell, a struggling parolee who’s trying to reconnect with his ex and his young son. Despite coming from two different worlds, an unlikely friendship starts to blossom as Dell and Phillip rediscover the joy of living life to the fullest.

The Upside is directed by Neil Burger and written by Jon Hartmere. The film is an American remake of the 2011 French film The Intouchables, which was inspired by the life of Philippe Pozzo di Borgo. The film stars Kevin Hart, Bryan Cranston, Nicole Kidman, Julianna Margulies, and Aja Naomi King.

5. Glass

Week Four

Friday: $1.5 million

Weekend: $6.42 million

Total: $98.48 million

M. Night Shyamalan brings together the narratives of two of his standout originals—2000’s Unbreakable, from Touchstone, and 2016’s Split, from Universal—in one explosive, all-new comic-book thriller: Glass. From Unbreakable, Bruce Willis returns as David Dunn as does Samuel L. Jackson as Elijah Price, known also by his pseudonym Mr. Glass. Joining from Split are James McAvoy, reprising his role as Kevin Wendell Crumb and the multiple identities who reside within, and Anya Taylor-Joy as Casey Cooke, the only captive to survive an encounter with The Beast. Following the conclusion of Split, Glass finds Dunn pursuing Crumb’s superhuman figure of The Beast in a series of escalating encounters, while the shadowy presence of Price emerges as an orchestrator who holds secrets critical to both men.

Glass is written, directed, and produced by M. Night Shyamalan. Bruce Willis, Samuel L. Jackson, Spencer Treat Clark, and Charlayne Woodard return in their roles from Unbreakable. James McAvoy and Anya Taylor-Joy reprise their roles from Split. The film also stars Sarah Paulson, Adam David Thompson, and Luke Kirby.

6. The Prodigy

Opening Weekend

Friday: $2 million

Weekend: $5.8 million

Sarah and John Blume are thrilled when their young son Miles starts to show signs of rapid development and extreme intelligence. Their happy family bliss soon turns into a living nightmare when Miles’ behavior becomes increasingly erratic and violent by his eighth birthday. After seeking help from two experts, Sarah is horrified to learn that her beloved prodigy may be under the grip of a dark and supernatural force.

The Prodigy is directed by Nicholas McCarthy and stars Taylor Schilling and Jackson Robert Scott.

7. Green Book

Week 13

Friday: $852,000 million

Weekend: $3.57 million

Total: $61.5 million

Dr. Don Shirley is a world-class African-American pianist who’s about to embark on a concert tour in the Deep South in 1962. In need of a driver and protection, Shirley recruits Tony Lip, a tough-talking bouncer from an Italian-American neighborhood in the Bronx. Despite their differences, the two men soon develop an unexpected bond while confronting racism and danger in an era of segregation.

Green Book is directed by Peter Farrelly from a script by Nick Vallelonga, Brian Hayes Currie, and Farrelly, and stars Viggo Mortensen, Mahershala Ali, and Linda Cardellini.

8. Aquaman

Week Eight

Friday: $730,000

Weekend: $3.3 million

Total: $328.5 million

Once home to the most advanced civilization on Earth, the city of Atlantis is now an underwater kingdom ruled by the power-hungry King Orm. With a vast army at his disposal, Orm plans to conquer the remaining oceanic people — and then the surface world. Standing in his way is Aquaman, Orm’s half-human, half-Atlantean brother and true heir to the throne. With help from royal counselor Vulko, Aquaman must retrieve the legendary Trident of Atlan and embrace his destiny as protector of the deep.

Aquaman is directed by James Wan, from a screenplay by David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick and Will Beall, based on a story by Geoff Johns, Wan and Beall. The film stars Jason Momoa, Amber Heard, Willem Dafoe, Patrick Wilson, Dolph Lundgren, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, and Nicole Kidman.

9, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

Week Nine

Friday: $650,000

Weekend: $2.8 million

Total: $179.5 million

Bitten by a radioactive spider in the subway, Brooklyn teenager Miles Morales suddenly develops mysterious powers that transform him into the one and only Spider-Man. When he meets Peter Parker, he soon realizes that there are many others who share his special, high-flying talents. Miles must now use his newfound skills to battle the evil Kingpin, a hulking madman who can open portals to other universes and pull different versions of Spider-Man into our world.

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse was directed by Bob Persichetti, Peter Ramsey, and Rodney Rothman from a screenplay by Phil Lord and Rothman. The film stars Shameik Moore as Miles Morales, with Jake Johnson, Hailee Steinfeld, Mahershala Ali, Brian Tyree Henry, Lily Tomlin, Luna Lauren Velez, John Mulaney, Nicolas Cage, and Liev Schreiber.

10. Miss Bala

Week Two

Friday: $716,000

Weekend: $11.6 million

A young woman battles a ruthless drug cartel to save her kidnapped friend in Mexico.

Based on the 2011 Mexican film of the same name, Miss Bala is directed by Catherine Hardwicke from a screenplay written by Gareth Dunnell-Alcocer. The film stars Gina Rodriguez, Ismael Cruz Córdova, and Anthony Mackie.