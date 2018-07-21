‘The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part’ Will Poke Fun at Chris Pratt’s Other Roles

The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part will be filled to the brim with in-jokes referencing star Chris Pratt‘s other blockbuster roles, Warner Bros. revealed during the studio’s panel at San Diego Comic-Con Saturday.

The studio showed new footage for the highlight anticipated film, and they introduced Rex Dangervest, a combination of all Pratt’s parts from Jurassic World and Guardians of the Galaxy. (Coincidentally, LEGO makes sets based on both franchises.) It’s not clear if FBI secret agent Burt Macklin is referenced.

The clip started out with Wildstyle (Elizabeth Banks) looking out a Mad Max: Fury Road-inspired landscape. Batman (Will Arnett) shows up in his own Mad Max-style gear, and Harley Quinn (Jenny Slate) also made an appearance. Tiffany Haddish’s character was revealed to be Queen Watevra Wa-Nabi, a unicorn who turns into a three-eyed Octopus.

Pratt and Elizabeth Banks were both at the panel to introduce the footage, which has not been released online yet.

Pratt shot to international fame as Star-Lord/Peter Quill in Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy movies, and reprised the role in Avengers: Infinity War. He also plays Owen Grady in Jurassic World and Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom. Since its release in June, Fallen Kingdom has grossed $1.17 billion worldwide, including $375.8 million in the U.S. alone.

Although Guardians was directed by the just-fired James Gunn, Pratt did not address the subject, nor was it brought up during the Q&A. Pratt’s co-star Dave Bautista supported Gunn, who was fired for offensive tweets sent from 2009 to 2011.

The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part picks up five years after the events in the first film, which pulled in $469.1 million in 2014 and was nominated for the Best Original Song Oscar for “Everything Is Awesome.” The success of the original film sparked a LEGO Movie universe, starting with The LEGO Batman Movie and The LEGO Ninjago Movie, which were both released last year.

In the new movie, the LEGO Duplo invaders threaten the world of Bricksburg. Mike Mitchell and Trisha Gum are directing. Phil Lord and Chris Miller are co-producers and co-writers on the sequel.

Other members of the cast include Jonah Hill as Green Lantern, Alison Brie as Unikittu, Stephanie Beatriz as Sweet Mayhem, Channing Tatum as Superman, Charlie Day as Benny and Nick Offerman as Metal Beard.

The Second Part hits theaters on Feb. 8, 2019.