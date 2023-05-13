The Little Mermaid: Alan Menken Explains Why "Daughters of Triton" Song Was Cut (Exclusive)

The Little Mermaid composer Alan Menken revealed why the "Daughters of Triton" song didn't make the cut. Comicbook.com's Jamie Jirak interviewed the legend about music from the beloved Disney musical. In their conversation, Menken said that this movie had enough going on without that number. In fact, The Little Mermaid includes two new songs in its runtime. So, the change makes a bit of sense. Still, it adds to the feeling that this adaptation is doing its own thing. So, fans can look forward to what's familiar and be surprised when the movie mixes things up a bit.

"I think the thought process was a) we didn't it need in this particular version," Menken said. "And we definitely wanted the film to start with a much more of a live-action feel of the ocean and meeting Ariel, and then we wait a little bit, make you wait until we get to 'Part of Your World.' And I think that was, you know, it was an amazing choice because it just builds the power and anticipation."

He continued, "And part of that is also knowing you're adapting something that's already beloved. So you want to say, wait for it, wait for it, wait for it, and here it is. And when it comes, god."

The Little Mermaid Teams Lin-Manuel Miranda With Menken For The Songs

Collider spoke to the Hamilton star and he revealed that Menken is the real reason that he was awestruck working in the recording studio. He had tremendous respect for that career.

"Yeah, Alan is the reason I'm in this business," Miranda gushed. "I'm here because The Little Mermaid blew my mind. Howard Ashman and Alan Menken shaped my childhood. It took us a while to get started because I think we were both nervous to go first, to present lyrics or to present music ... I learned is that Alan is maybe our greatest melodist since Richard Rogers. His doodles are better than any melody I will write in my life. But what he loves is to bounce off of something. As soon as I started writing lyrics, it wrote really fast because he's so quick, in terms of, once he's got his head around the style a song is, he's got it and he's got 50 melodies to pick and choose from. It's like anything else, you talk until the moment is right and you understand the musical moment you're dramatizing, and then it's a matter of keeping up with Alan Menken because he's fast."

What's your favorite song from the movie? Let us know down in the comments!