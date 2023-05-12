The Little Mermaid Stars Talk Singing Iconic Disney Songs and Reveal Their Favorites (Exclusive)

The Little Mermaid stars Daveed Diggs, Awkwafina and Jacob Tremblay spoke to Comicbook.com's Jamie Jirak about singing some of those iconic songs. When it comes to carrying a tune, the Hamilton star is no stranger to that kind of performance. But, even so, Diggs was very nervous about having a hand in some of The Little Mermaid's most popular songs. For Awkwafina and Jacob Tremblay, they were a bit intimidated as well. However, they would have to conquer that fear alongside Halle Bailey and the rest of this accomplished ensemble. Check out how they described the process up above and read their words down below!

Jirak asked Diggs and company about singing two of the most iconic Disney songs of all time. For him there was a bunch of pressure, but he also got excited by the challenge. "I was very scared at first before we actually started working on it. And once we started working on it, everybody made it so comfortable and just like, yeah, it ended up just being entirely fun. And then as soon as we finished, I was terrified," Diggs laughed.

As one of the crown jewels of the Disney Renaissance era, The Little Mermaid is a bit of a "sacred text" to aging Millennials. The cast talked about their favorite picks from throughout Disney's history. For Awkwafina it was a tie between "You'll Be in My Heart" from Tarzan and "Reflection" from Mulan. While Diggs broke the mold with "Everybody Wants To Be a Cat." However, terrifyingly for Tremblay, it seems like his favorite is from the movie he now stars in.

"Well, because like, I'm biased, like 'Under the Sea,' probably my favorite," he smiled. "But other than Little Mermaid, I would say it's tricky. I really like ... I would have to say ... What's the one in? ... I'm going or no, 'Dig a Little Deeper' in Princess and the Frog."

What Happens In The Little Mermaid?

"The Little Mermaid is the beloved story of Ariel, a beautiful and spirited young mermaid with a thirst for adventure. The youngest of King Triton's daughters and the most defiant, Ariel longs to find out more about the world beyond the sea and, while visiting the surface, falls for the dashing Prince Eric. While mermaids are forbidden to interact with humans, Ariel must follow her heart. She makes a deal with the evil sea witch, Ursula, which gives her a chance to experience life on land but ultimately places her life – and her father's crown – in jeopardy."

