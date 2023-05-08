The Little Mermaid's Live-Action Ariel Coming to Disney Parks

The live-action Ariel will be part of that world — Disney World. This summer, Disney Parks will bring The Little Mermaid as she appears in the new movie to its global theme parks: Disney World, Disneyland, and Disneyland Paris. The Disney Parks Blog confirms park guests will be able to meet Ariel from both the original animated version and the live-action story, which stars Halle Bailey (of R&B sister duo Chloe x Halle) and a cast that includes Jonah Hauer-King as Prince Eric, Daveed Diggs as Sebastian, Awkwafina as Scuttle, Jacob Tremblay as Flounder, Javier Bardem as King Triton, and Melissa McCarthy as Ursula.

Watch Bailey make the announcement in the video below, and stay tuned for a special sneak peek at The Little Mermaid before it surfaces in theaters on May 26th.

The Little Mermaid at Disney World



At Disney's Hollywood Studios within Florida's Walt Disney World Resort, guests can encounter Ariel by visiting the gallery exhibit Walt Disney Presents. As Ariel invites you to be "part of her world," guests can see a special sneak peek and props from the movie for a limited during at Walt Disney Presents Theater.

The Little Mermaid at Disneyland

At California's Disneyland Resort, Ariel will venture on land to greet guests along the promenade near "it's a small world" at Disneyland park. Is life under the sea better than anything they have on land?! Guests will have to come see for themselves this summer at Disneyland!

The Little Mermaid at Disneyland Paris



At Disneyland Paris, guests can participate in an interactive and fun experience with the live-action Ariel, who invites you to join a limited-time celebration at Walt Disney Studios Park. The musical moment features such classic songs as "Under the Sea" and "Kiss the Girl."

"This movie means so much to me, since I was a little girl. I think, approaching this role, I said to myself, 'I can only try my hardest and make myself proud. If I make the little girl inside me happy, then I know I did a good job and I know I'm doing my best,'" Bailey previously told ComicBook. "I just gave it my all, and I hope people can take something away from it."

A live-action re-imagining of the 1989 animated movie, The Little Mermaid is the beloved story of Ariel, a beautiful and spirited young mermaid with a thirst for adventure. The youngest of King Triton's daughters and the most defiant, Ariel longs to find out more about the world beyond the sea and, while visiting the surface, falls for the dashing Prince Eric. While mermaids are forbidden to interact with humans, Ariel must follow her heart. She makes a deal with the evil sea witch, Ursula, which gives her a chance to experience life on land but ultimately places her life – and her father's crown – in jeopardy.

The Little Mermaid swims into theaters May 26th.