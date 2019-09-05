13 Reasons Why Star Christian Navarro Auditioning for Prince Eric Role in Disney’s Live-Action The Little Mermaid

The casting of Prince Eric in Disney’s live-action reimagining of The Little Mermaid has seemed to be a fairly tumultuous process. Last month, there were several reports that former One Direction member and budding film star Harry Styles had been cast in the role, but it was later confirmed that he chose to move on from the project altogether, leaving the part vacant. With most of the other major roles already in place, the search for Prince Eric has become an all-important one and it’s seemingly anyone’s game. Could it ultimately go to 13 Reasons Why standout Christian Navarro?

Some fans online suggested Navarro as a great choice for the role and the actor clearly agreed. In fact, there was enough buzz around his desire to play Prince Eric that Disney apparently gave his team a call and asked him to send in some audition tapes.

“Idk what happened to the other tweet. But! Disney saw this, saw your support, and gave my team a call,” Navarro wrote on Twitter. “They wanted to see what I could do. Tapes sent. Fingers crossed. Let’s make some history.”

Idk what happened to the other tweet.

But! @disney saw this, saw your support, and gave my team a call. They wanted to see what I could do. Tapes sent. Fingers crossed. Let’s make some history. #iloveyou3000 #PrinceEric #TheLittleMermaid https://t.co/192ZTsfqyH — Christian Navarro (@ChristianLN0821) September 3, 2019

This interaction with Disney began with Navarro tweeting at the company after the Harry Styles news in August. He made the cast that he can sing, he adds to the already diverse cast, and that the third season of 13 Reasons Why would be a great showcase for his talents. It looks like someone actually took notice.

“So I heard Harry Styles passed on Prince Eric, well…I can sing,” he wrote. “Black Ariel/Latino Prince…no one’s called but Season 3 drops next week and I think it’s one hell of an audition.”

So I heard Harry Styles passed on Prince Eric, well…I can sing. Black Ariel/Latino Prince…no ones called but Season 3 drops next week and I think it’s one hell of an audition 🤷🏽‍♂️@DisneyStudios @melissamccarthy — Christian Navarro (@ChristianLN0821) August 14, 2019

There’s no telling who could end up winning the role of Eric when it’s all said and done, but Disney does already have the other main characters ready to go. Halle Bailey is playing the role of Ariel and she’s joined by Awkwafina, Jacob Tremblay, and Javier Bardem. Melissa McCarthy is reportedly taking on the role of Ursula.

Do you think Christian Navarro would make a good Prince Eric? How do you feel about The Little Mermaid cast so far? Let us know in the comments!