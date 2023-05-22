Is The Little Mermaid sinking or swimming on Rotten Tomatoes? The first Little Mermaid reviews surfaced online Monday — and critics are calling the re-imagining the "best live-action Disney remake" since 2015's Cinderella. Directed by Oscar nominee Rob Marshall (Chicago) and featuring new music by Alan Menken (1989's animated Little Mermaid) and Lin-Manuel Miranda (Moana), early tracking has the live-action retelling earning an estimated $110 million over the four-day Memorial Day weekend. That number could be revised higher with Mermaid's critical reception, which is 70% "fresh" so far from 79 critic reviews on Rotten Tomatoes.

Reviewers are praising Halle Bailey's star-making turn as the live-action Ariel and the remake's faithful adaptation of the animated movie, which saw the underwater princess yearn to be part of the human world above the surface. Marshall's retelling expands the story about Ariel (Bailey), the youngest and most defiant of King Triton's (Javier Bardem) mermaid daughters, who longs to find out more about the world beyond the sea — and the dashing Prince Eric (Jonah Hauer-King). But when she makes a deal with the evil sea witch Ursula (Melissa McCarthy) for a chance to experience life on land, Ariel ultimately places her life — and her father's crown — in jeopardy.

The Little Mermaid's Rotten Tomatoes score will fluctuate as more reviews come in, but its 70% "fresh" bests Disney's other live-action remake of the year: the Disney+ Original movie Peter Pan & Wendy, which scored 62% approval from critics. Below, see how The Little Mermaid compares to Disney's live-action remakes and re-imaginings on Rotten Tomatoes:

Disney Live-Action Remake Scores on Rotten Tomatoes



The Jungle Book (2016) — 94% Pete's Dragon (2016) — 88% Cinderella (2015) — 83% Cruella (2021) — 75% Mulan (2020) — 72%

Christopher Robin (2018) — 72% Beauty and the Beast (2017) — 71% The Little Mermaid (2023) — 70% Peter Pan & Wendy (2023) — 62% Lady and the Tramp (2019) — 66% Aladdin (2019) — 57% (Rotten) Maleficent (2014) — 54% (Rotten) The Lion King (2019) — 52% (Rotten)

Alice in Wonderland (2010) — 51% (Rotten) Dumbo (2019) — 45% (Rotten)

101 Dalmatians (1996) — 41% (Rotten) Maleficent: Mistress of Evil (2019) — 39% (Rotten) 102 Dalmatians (2000) — 31% (Rotten) Pinocchio (2022) — 29% (Rotten) Alice Through the Looking Glass (2016) — 29% (Rotten)



Disney's The Little Mermaid swims into theaters May 26th.