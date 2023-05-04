The Little Mermaid Tracking for Huge Opening Weekend Box Office

Disney is getting ready to release their latest live-action remake of The Little Mermaid, and it actually looks great. From everything we've seen in the trailers, the Little Mermaid reboot is doing some new things that are very interesting to see. Halle Bailey is leading an all-star cast that also features Javier Bardem as King Triton and Melissa McCarthy as Ursula. The Little Mermaid is set to hit theaters later this month, and we finally know how much the film is expected to make in its opening weekend. According to Deadline, The Little Mermaid is expected to hit $110 million during its four-day opening weekend.

How The Little Mermaid Handles Underwater Singing

According to a recent interview with The Little Mermaiddirector Rob Marshall, the answer was actually pretty straightforward.

"How do you begin creating an underwater musical?" Marshall explained in a recent interview with Empire. "It's never been done before. That fear ignited something in me."

"We introduce the singing underwater," Marshall continued. "It's very delicate, how you introduce song. It's in this surreal world. We open the film above water, and then we go into this other world, and you accept those things immediately. You have to create the rules of how it works."

What is The Little Mermaid remake about?

The Little Mermaid will follow Ariel (Halle Bailey), the youngest daughter of the kingdom Atlantica's ruler King Triton, who is fascinated with the human world but mermaids are forbidden to explore it. After saving Prince Eric from a shipwreck and falling in love with, she becomes determined to be with him in the world above water. These actions lead to a confrontation with her father and an encounter with the conniving sea witch Ursula, making a deal with her to trade her beautiful voice for human legs so she can discover the world above water and impress Eric. However, this ultimately places her life (and her father's crown) in jeopardy.

The film will be directed by Rob Marshall (Mary Poppins Returns), with a script from David Magee and Jane Goldman. The cast also includes Daveed Diggs, Jacob Tremblay, Awkwafina, Jonah Hauer-King, Javier Bardem, and Melissa McCarthy. The film is expected to feature original songs from the 1989 animated blockbuster, as well as new tracks composed by Alan Menken and Hamilton's Lin-Manuel Miranda.

The Little Mermaid is set to be released in theaters on May 26th.

What do you think about The Little Mermaid's projected box office numbers? Are you excited to see the film when it hits theaters? Let us know in the comments below or by hitting up our writer @NateBrail on Twitter!