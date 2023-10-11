The Lord of the Rings 4K Trilogy Blu-ray Set Is Cheaper Than Ever For Prime Day

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

The Lord of the Rings arrived on 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray back in 2020 with remasters overseen by Peter Jackson himself. After three years, the set has hit its lowest price ever for Amazon's second Prime Day event for 2023, which concludes today, October 11th. At the time of writing, you can score the 4K Blu-ray here on Amazon for $39.99, which is 56% off the list price.

The 9 disc set includes extended and theatrical versions of The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring (2001), The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers (2002), and The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King (2003) along with loads of bonus material. You can check out more of Amazon's biggest Blu-ray deals for their Prime Big Deal Days event right here.

On a related note, The Hobbit was recently added to a collection of illustrated editions of The Lord of the Rings and The Silmarillion that feature a treasure trove of sketches, drawings, paintings, and maps created by J.R.R. Tolkien himself.

At the time of writing, The Hobbit Illustrated by J.R.R. Tolkien Edition is available here on Amazon for $45, which is 40% off the list price. You can also find The Lord of the Rings and The Silmarillion Illustrated editions on sale via the links below. Beyond that you'll find some additional info and sample pages from The Hobbit.