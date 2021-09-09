The Lord of the Rings Six-Film Ultimate Collector’s Edition Gets Impressive Unboxing Video

Ever since The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring landed in theaters 20 years ago, films that explored the worlds created by J.R.R. Tolkien have pushed the boundaries of what fantasy films can accomplish, with all six films in the sprawling saga set to be honored with the all-new Middle-Earth Ultimate Collector’s Edition, available in both 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray and standard Blu-ray formats, which has just earned the above unboxing video. The most comprehensive home video release of the franchise to date, this new set will include both the theatrical and extended editions of The Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit trilogies, as well as brand-new featurettes, consisting of a total of 31 discs. Both Middle-Earth Ultimate Collector’s Editions will be available on October 26th.

Per press release, “The Ultimate Collector’s Edition includes the theatrical and extended versions of the six films from New Line Cinema and Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Pictures in 4K UHD with HDR – The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey, The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug, and The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies, The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring, The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers, and The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King, which won Academy Awards for Best Picture, Best Director, and Best Adapted Screenplay.

“The Ultimate Collector’s Edition comes in unique ‘Puzzle Box’ collectible packaging and includes a 64-page booklet featuring costumes, photography and production notes from the film, and art cards featuring travel posters and images from iconic locations throughout Middle-earth including The Shire, Lake-Town, Erebor, Anduin, Rohan, Minas Tirith, and Rivendell. Also included are the original Cannes Film Festival presentation reel, and footage from the recent Alamo Drafthouse cast reunion featuring director Peter Jackson along with cast members Sean Astin, Cate Blanchett, Orlando Bloom, Billy Boyd, Ian McKellan, Dominic Monaghan, Viggo Mortenson, Andy Serkis, Liv Tyler, and Elijah Wood.

“The 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray discs of The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey, The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug, and The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies, The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring, The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers, and The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King will feature Dolby Vision HDR that dramatically expands the color palette and contrast range and uses dynamic metadata to automatically optimize the picture for every screen, frame by frame. The 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray discs will also feature a Dolby Atmos soundtrack remixed specifically for the home theater environment to place and move audio anywhere in the room, including overhead. To experience Dolby Atmos at home, a Dolby Atmos enabled AV receiver and additional speakers are required, or a Dolby Atmos-enabled soundbar. Dolby Atmos soundtracks are also fully backward compatible with traditional audio configurations and legacy home entertainment equipment.”

Middle-Earth Ultimate Collector’s Edition contains the following special features:

Cannes Film Festival Presentation Reel

Alamo Drafthouse Cast Reunion “The Fellowship of the Ring” – RT: 39:38 (with Billy Boyd, Dominic Monaghan, Sean Astin and Elijah Wood)

“The Two Towers” – RT: 32:24 (with Cate Blanchett, Orlando Bloom, Liv Tyler, and Viggo Mortenson)

“The Return of the King” – RT: 29:48 (with Ian McKellan, Andy Serkis, and Peter Jackson)



Pre-orders for the Middle Earth Six-Film Ultimate Collector’s Edition 4K Blu-ray box set are live here on Amazon now for $249.99 (you won’t be charged until it ships). It’s set for release on October 26th.

