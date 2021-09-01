Middle Earth 6-Film Ultimate Collector's Edition 4K UHD Blu-ray Box Set Is Available Now

Last year The Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit trilogies arrived on 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray with a note that an Ultimate Collector's Edition containing all six films and new bonus content would arrive in the summer of 2021. That time is now. Pre-orders are available now here on Amazon for $249.99.

The Middle Earth 6-Film Ultimate Collector's Edition box set has arrived (4K Ultra HD + Blu-ray + Digital) to celebrate the 20th anniversary of The Fellowship of the Ring. It packs 31 discs, the theatrical and extended versions of all six films (The Fellowship of the Ring, The Two Towers, and The Return of the King, An Unexpected Journey, The Desolation of Smaug, and The Battle of the Five Armies(, and exclusive bonus disc, a 64-page booklet, seven travel poster art cards, and fancy packaging that includes foil sleeves and a slipcase cover that can be displayed in several different ways.

The exclusive special features disc includes a 20th anniversary reunion from Alamo Drafthouse that includes three conversations hosted by Stephen Colbert. It also includes The Festival De Cannes Presentation Reel.

The 64-page booklet features a collection of costume sketches, photography and production notes. The seven art cards are 2-sided, with designs based on each film. An exclusive “Rivendell” bonus card rounds out the collection.

Pre-orders for the Middle Earth 6-Film Ultimate Collector's Edition 4K Blu-ray box set are live here on Amazon now for $249.99 (you won't be charged until it ships). It's set for release on October 26th.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.