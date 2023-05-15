The Lord of the Rings: Andy Serkis Says Returning for New Movies Could Be an "Amazing Thing"

The Prime Video The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power TV series isn't the only resurgence of Middle-earth that has fans excited about the works of J.R.R. Tolkien, as Warner Bros. Discovery previously confirmed that it was developing new films set around the events of The Lord of the Rings trilogy. With reports claiming that director Peter Jackson could be involved in bringing new films to life, Gollum actor Andy Serkis admits he would be open to returning to the franchise if it meant the chance to work with his former collaborators again, regardless of the role.

"I adore those guys and they are a second family to me," Serkis expressed to The Hollywood Reporter. "I've spent so many years making films with them. I love their sensibility and their take; it's filmmaking on a different kind of level. You live and breathe it. And so, yes, if some opportunity were to come up, it would be an amazing thing."

With Serkis' Gollum having died in The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King, we shouldn't expect Serkis to reprise that role, but with the actor having pulled double duty for the Star Wars franchise as both Supreme Leader Snoke in Star Wars: The Last Jedi and as Kino Loy in Star Wars: Andor, Serkis has the talents to bring another character to life in a future Middle-earth experience.

These latest comments echo remarks Serkis shared earlier this year in which he confirmed his willingness to return to the franchise, as those original films have ignited a lifelong connection to Tolkien.

"Look, [producers] Peter Jackson, Fran Walsh, Philippa Boyens are sort of a second family that I have become part of and have gone on to make so many films with," Serkis told BroBible's Post-Credit Podcast in March. "And -- let me tell you -- they are the best and most incredible people to work with. I think that there are so many other potential Middle-earth projects which could come about, and if they're doing them, I would, of course, jump at the chance to have that relationship rekindled ... Middle-earth has never left me."

Stay tuned for details on the future of The Lord of the Rings franchise. Season 2 of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is currently in production.

