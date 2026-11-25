The Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum has officially completed production, and the film is commemorating that achievement in the perfect way. Rather than posting the typical production wrap announcement on social media, director Andy Serkis and the team behind The Hunt for Gollum kept things meta, posting a production video that treats Gollum as if he were the actual celebrity star of the film. The results are about as hilarious as you would imagine.

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Needless to say, Gollum – the creature whose centuries-long obsession helped determine the fate of Middle-earth – is not one to give up his squatter’s rights so easily. So even though the sets and performer trailers start getting broken down and taken away, Gollum isn’t quite ready to go.

The Lord of Rings: The Hunt for Gollum: Too Precious to Wrap (VIDEO)

That’s a wrap! Well, almost. Production on The Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum has officially ended. Only in theaters December 2027. pic.twitter.com/mBb1Rmw70J — Warner Bros. (@warnerbros) November 25, 2026

Andy Serkis is a madman. His early 2000s performance as Gollum in the original The Lord of the Rings trilogy redefined what motion-capture performance was capable of and introduced an iconic character to cinema. Now, decades later, Serkis is getting to return to LotR as a full-fledged filmmaker, occupying the director’s chair even as he reprises his role as Gollum.

The Hunt for Gollum is a prequel set before and during the events of The Fellowship of the Ring, told from Gollum’s perspective. According to J.R.R. Tolkien’s lore, Gollum set out to hunt down Bilbo Baggins after the events of The Hobbit. After serving the giant spider Shelob for a time, Gollum is captured by Sauron and tortured until he reveals that Bilbo has the ring, making Sauron aware of Hobbits and the Shire for the first time. The story continues with Gollum escaping Sauron’s clutches, only to be hunted by Gandalf and Strider (aka Aragorn), who are also looking to confirm Gandalf’s suspicions about Biblo’s ring. The film is said to end with Gollum turning the tables and going on the hunt after learning about Frodo Baggins and his quest to destroy the One Ring. Supposedly, it will end with Gollum picking up the Fellowship’s trail as they enter the Mines of Moria.

Warner Bros. / Andy Serkis

Obviously, this lore is well known to anyone who has been a Tolkien fan. But what’s especially interesting about the production wrap video above is that it hints that the filmmakers understand that what will set this film apart is the character of Gollum, and all the wild charisma he brings to the table. This video is probably the first of many we’ll see with “Gollum” doing his own press, and we’re here for it.

Andy Serkis is long overdue for proper acclaim for his performance-capture creation, and if Gollum successfully carries his own Lord of the Rings film, there will be little room left to debate if performance-capture acting deserves the same consideration (and awards) as traditional performance.

The Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum will be in theaters on December 17, 2027.