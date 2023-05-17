Barbie Pop-Up Opens Ahead Of Movie's Release

Greta Gerwig's highly-anticipated Barbie movie is hitting theaters in July, and it will see Margot Robbie in the titular role as well as Ryan Gosling as Ken. If you're looking forward to the film and live in New York or Chicago, you know now the chance to live like Barbie in one of her most iconic locations. Bucket Listers, the media brand behind some of the biggest pop-up restaurants, has teamed up with Mattel to bring The Malibu Barbie Café to life. The pop-up opened in New York today and will be coming to Chicago on June 7th.

"Welcome to the Malibu @BarbieCafeOfficial! Don't miss your chance to soak up the California sun, now in #NYC, and coming soon to #Chicago. 🏝️💗 Shop exclusive merch, dine the West Coast-inspired menu by @chefbeckybrown, and capture so many photo-worthy moments! Reserve your seat now in bio. #Barbie," the official account for Barbie shared on Instagram today. You can check out a video showcasing the pop-up below:

"Bucket Listers is honored to bring The Malibu Barbie Cafe to life," CEO and Founder of Bucket Listers, Andy Lederman, recently said in a statement. "We pride ourselves on creating exclusive experiences for our community of 15 million + fans, concepts they won't find anywhere else. Barbie has proven to be one of history's ultimate icons, we just couldn't pass up this chance to bring her world to life."

"We are delighted to open The Malibu Barbie Café, a truly unique dining experience that celebrates Barbie and all the brand represents." Julie Freeland, Senior Director of Location Based Entertainment at Mattel, added. "At Mattel we are always looking for exciting, new ways to bring the Barbie experience to life. From the beach-loving décor to the menu, every detail has been thoughtfully designed to celebrate the iconic Barbie style, with nostalgic details fans will love."

What's Available at The Malibu Barbie Café?

The Malibu Barbie Cafe features a food menu created by Master Chef semi-finalist Becky Brown. The menu is brunch-themed and includes desserts as well as a variety of drinks. The menu includes the Beach Burger, Pacific Paradise Rainbow Pancakes, The Golden Coast CALI-flower Bowl, and the West Coast Wave Wedge Salad.

In addition to the food, The Malibu Barbie Cafe includes "sunny beachside decor, exclusive merchandise, a Malibu Barbie time capsule, and a variety of signature photo moments (including a life-sized Barbie toy box) for guests to interact with."

How Do You Get Tickets For The Malibu Barbie Café?

Tickets for New York and Chicago are currently available through Bucket Listers's website. Every ticket purchase includes a reserved seat during a guaranteed window of time as well as a choice of entree.

Barbie hits theaters on July 21st.