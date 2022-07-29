The Golden Girls Pop-Up Kitchen First Look Revealed

Last month, it was revealed that the iconic sitcom The Golden Girls was getting its own pop-up restaurant. The pop-up is set to open in Beverly Hills on July 30th which happens to be National Golden Girls Day. The kitchen is also making its way to New York (Fall 2022), Miami (Winter 2022), San Francisco (Winter 2022), and Chicago (Spring 2023). The new kitchen was created thanks to a team-up between Bucket Listers and Derek Berry, who has launched various television-themed pop-ups ranging from Breaking Bad to Saved by the Bell.

"Bucket Listers is incredibly proud to open The Golden Girls Kitchen in the heart of Beverly Hills, our largest original production to date. We couldn't be more excited to launch 4 more locations coming soon to fans across the country" Bucket Listers CEO Andy Lederman shared. Berry added, "Bringing Golden Girls to life has always been a dream of mine, the demand has far surpassed our wildest dreams." You can check out some photos of the kitchen below:

(Photo: The Golden Girls Kitchen)

The first Golden Girls pop-up will be located in Beverly Hills and require tickets, which will be $50. The price comes with a reserved seat, a guaranteed dining window, a choice of an entree, and cheesecake. Additional items will be sold a la carte and there is also an option to order delivery. The food will include the following: Sophia's Lasagna (meat or vegan), The Dorothy: A Miami Style Sandwich, and Blanche's Georgia Style Cookies. It's also reported that "local chef collaborations" will also occasionally have options on the menu. As for the beverage menu, drinks such as Tea Arthur and Rose on Rosé will be offered.

Back in December, the sad news broke that Betty White had passed away less than a month before her 100th birthday. The iconic star was set to have a televised birthday special, which ended up airing as a tribute to her. Back in May, it was revealed that her estate auction is coming up, and it will reportedly contain all kinds of Golden Girls memorabilia. Fans of White will be able to bid for items from the late comedienne's collection, with upwards of 1,500 lots expected to be sold. The auction will reportedly be a three-day event, which will be held in Beverly Hills, as well as online, starting on September 23rd.

