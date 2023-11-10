The Marvels: Brie Larson Breaks Silence on Film's Debut Following End of Actor's Strike

Just ahead of the releases of Barbie and Oppenheimer, two of the biggest movies of the year, the members of SAG-AFTRA went on strike, with the ramifications of the strike preventing members from addressing or promoting struck work on social media or in media appearances. With the strike finally being resolved this week, The Marvels star Brie Larson took to social media to share some behind-the-scenes looks from the film, which include a personal snap of her in her Captain Marvel outfit and a rehearsal video of her Carol Danvers taking flight. The Marvels is in theaters now.

"We're so back," Larson shared Twitter. "Can't wait for you to see [The Marvels] this weekend!"

We’re so back ✨ Can’t wait for you to see #TheMarvels this weekend! Get tickets now: https://t.co/020aOyzXBU pic.twitter.com/2zvNKFClx2 — Brie Larson (@brielarson) November 9, 2023

While neither the post itself nor the behind-the-scenes looks at the film are necessarily thrilling, the fact that fans have gotten to see any support of the film from a member of SAG-AFTRA is exciting in its own right, as fans haven't gotten to enjoy the traditional media cycle that we normally witness when it comes to major releases. The closest we've come in modern cinematic history of a complicated promotional cycle would be during the coronavirus pandemic when releases were delayed and promotion was entirely virtual, with this post not only exciting fans about upcoming promotion of any films, but also the relief that SAG-AFTRA have earned the deal with major studios they had been fighting for these last few months.

Marvel Studios doesn't look to be wasting any time taking advantage of the strike's resolution, as Larson will be appearing tonight on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, while Tom Hiddleston, star of the recently concluded Season 2 of Loki, is also on the books for the program. With The Marvels not off to the traditionally strong start that most Marvel Cinematic Universe films earn in their Thursday numbers, the upcoming weeks of promotion for the film will likely result in more promising financial returns in the long run.

In The Marvels, which arrived in theaters on November 10th, Carol Danvers aka Captain Marvel (Brie Larson) has reclaimed her identity from the tyrannical Kree and taken revenge on the Supreme Intelligence. But unintended consequences see Carol shouldering the burden of a destabilized universe. When her duties send her to an anomalous wormhole linked to a Kree revolutionary, her powers become entangled with that of Jersey City super-fan, Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani) aka Ms. Marvel, and Carol's estranged niece, now S.A.B.E.R. astronaut Captain Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris). Together, this unlikely trio must team-up and learn to work in concert to save the universe as "The Marvels." The Marvels will also see the franchise returns of Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury, Saagar Shaikh as Aamir Khan, Zenobia Shroff as Muneeba Khan, and Mohan Kapur as Yusuf Khan. New cast members include Zawe Ashton, Park Seo-joon, and Shamier Anderson. Produced by Marvel Studios, The Marvels is directed by Nia DaCosta with a script from DaCosta, Megan McDonnell, and Elissa Karasik.

The Marvels is in theaters now.

What do you think of Larson's post? Let us know in the comments!