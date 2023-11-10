Marvel Stars Tom Hiddleston & Brie Larson Set to Appear on The Tonight Show

The SAG-AFTRA actors' strike is nearing its end, culminating months of change in the film and television industry. The conclusion of the strike has meant that actors can now promote their projects made for studios under the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television producers — and it looks like two major starts are already on the docket to do so. On Thursday, it was confirmed that Marvel Cinematic Universe stars Tom Hiddleston and Brie Larson will be appearing on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Friday, November 10th.

The joint interview will allow the two fan-favorite actors to promote their recently-released MCU projects, with Hiddleston's Loki Season 2 airing its finale on Thursday, and Larson's The Marvels arriving in theaters this weekend. Other guests on the The Tonight Show episode will include Eric Idle and musical guests Rick Ross and Meek Mill.

What Is The Marvels About?

In The Marvels, which arrives in theaters on November 10th, Carol Danvers aka Captain Marvel (Brie Larson) has reclaimed her identity from the tyrannical Kree and taken revenge on the Supreme Intelligence. But unintended consequences see Carol shouldering the burden of a destabilized universe. When her duties send her to an anomalous wormhole linked to a Kree revolutionary, her powers become entangled with that of Jersey City super-fan, Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani) aka Ms. Marvel, and Carol's estranged niece, now S.A.B.E.R. astronaut Captain Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris). Together, this unlikely trio must team-up and learn to work in concert to save the universe as "The Marvels." The Marvels will also see the franchise returns of Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury, Saagar Shaikh as Aamir Khan, Zenobia Shroff as Muneeba Khan, and Mohan Kapur as Yusuf Khan. New cast members include Zawe Ashton, Park Seo-joon, and Shamier Anderson. Produced by Marvel Studios, The Marvels is directed by Nia DaCosta with a script from DaCosta, Megan McDonnell, and Elissa Karasik.

What Is Loki Season 2 About?

Marvel Studios fan-favorite Tom Hiddleston stars in Loki Season 2, returned as the titular God of Mischief for another round of time-traveling hijinx on Disney+ on October 6th. Loki is once again joined by Mobius (Owen Wilson) as the two attempt to keep the timelines intact. After the events of Season 1 saw his variant Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino) kill He Who Remains and unleash the wrath of Kang the Conqueror upon the Multiverse, Loki must once again embark on an adventure to keep reality from collapsing. Loki was last seen in the post-credits scene of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, where he and Mobius were keeping tabs on one of Kang's mysterious variants. Loki Season 2 will continue the story of the Multiverse Saga in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

What do you think of Tom Hiddleston and Brie Larson being confirmed to appear on The Tonight Show? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!