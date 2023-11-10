How The Marvels Sets Up Young Avengers

The one thing missing from the several Marvel Studios projects released in theaters since the conclusion of the Infinity Saga is another Avengers film. Avengers: Endgame capped off over 10 years of storytelling, while also saying goodbye to beloved characters like Iron Man, Black Widow, and Steve Rogers. Sure, there are other films in the works like Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and Avengers: Secret Wars, but could another superhero team step up in the Avengers' absence in the meantime? If we pay close attention to a scene from The Marvels, it would appear the Young Avengers are finally about to make their Marvel Cinematic Universe debut.

*WARNING: The following article contains major spoilers for The Marvels. Continue reading at your own risk!

The Marvels featured Ms. Marvel (Iman Vellani) getting her wish to meet and team up with her idol, Captain Marvel (Brie Larson). Together with Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris), the trio is able to stop the villainous Dar-Benn. Ms. Marvel gets a taste of what it's like to work on a team and decides to branch out to start recruiting for her own team after saying goodbye to Captain Marvel. The mid-credits scene of The Marvels sees Kamala Khan pay a visit to Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld), who is just getting home from a night out on patrol. Kate enters her residence dressed in her Hawkeye gear and tosses a slice of pizza to Pizza Dog, where she's surprised to find Kamala standing in the shadows.

Kamala basically gives Kate Bishop the same speech Nick Fury gave Tony Stark in the post-credits scene of 2008's Iron Man: she's looking to put together a team, and wants the MCU's new Hawkeye to be a part of it. She even name-drops Cassie Lang, Ant-Man's daughter as another candidate. Kamala has read up on Kate Bishop's activities, using the same information-gathering that S.A.B.E.R. used on her. When Kamala asks Kate what she thinks about the proposal, Kate gives a slight smirk before the camera cuts off.

The Young Avengers are coming to the MCU

Of course, this is leading to the eventual MCU debut of the Young Avengers. There have been several rumors regarding the Young Avengers over the years, especially with several potential candidates popping up across different Marvel TV shows and movies. For example, we had Kate Bishop in Hawkeye, Stinger/Stature in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, America Chavez in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Wiccan and Speed in WandaVision, Patriot in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, and Ironheart in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

While Ms. Marvel hasn't been a part of the Young Avengers in the comics, the MCU looks to be taking a different approach to assembling the team. Ms. Marvel was one of the founding members of the newest Champions alongside Miles Morales and Nova (Sam Alexander), and she's on her way to helping form the MCU's Young Avengers.

