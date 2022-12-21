The Marvels Fans Really, Really, Really Want a Trailer
Marvel's 2023 slate is as busy as ever. Things begin in February with the release of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania before Marvel Studios dominates summer with Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in May and The Marvels in July. As it stands now, the Kevin Feige-led outfit has release teaser trailers for two of its three film offerings, and fans have noticed the glaring omission.
As we get into the holidays, The Marvels began trending as fans started lobbying Marvel officials for the release of a teaser for the Captain Marvel follow-up; so much so, the film became a trending topic on Twitter eight months ahead of release.
"While Carol and Monica are having to find their relationship again after all this time apart, we have Ms. Marvel, who idolizes Carol the way that Monica used to when she was younger, so you have these two adults having to reconcile their relationship while this younger person is also having a relationship that mirrors the way Monica and Carol used to be together," The Marvels helmer Nia DaCosta previously said of the film. "So I find it really interesting, the three of them together, and how they become a little bit of a sisterhood with their own different points of view. It's actually really nice and fun, and very sweet watching them all work together."
the way there’s trailers out for barbie and oppenheimer and no content for the marvels 😪— ru / rey ✨ (@starsinurskies) December 19, 2022
OKAY MARVEL, GIVE US THE MARVELS TRAILER GO ON ITS ALMOST CHRISTMAS— Bobbie 🐝 (@karensmyidol) December 19, 2022
praying we get a trailer for The Marvels at the Super Bowl 🙏🙏🙏— 🧩 PuzzlingBoy 🧩 (@puzzling_boy) December 19, 2022
So, I’m still waiting for The Marvels trailer… pic.twitter.com/IXXXCXc1JC— ceo of the marvels (join in bio) (@TheMarv3ls) December 19, 2022
If we don’t get a trailer for The Marvels before the end of the year I will personally sue Kevin Feige for damages.— cyra – read pinned – ☀️🔥saw Betrayal!!! (@lognsmed) December 20, 2022
the marvels trailer when— maddy 🕰 (@mixinicks) December 21, 2022
The Marvels Now! All of the others have trailers and promos out. The Marvels doesn’t. That’s not a fair poll— Raf ✵ CMN (@RafCMN) December 21, 2022
The Marvels is set for release on July 28, 2023.