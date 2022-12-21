The Marvels Fans Really, Really, Really Want a Trailer

Marvel's 2023 slate is as busy as ever. Things begin in February with the release of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania before Marvel Studios dominates summer with Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in May and The Marvels in July. As it stands now, the Kevin Feige-led outfit has release teaser trailers for two of its three film offerings, and fans have noticed the glaring omission.

As we get into the holidays, The Marvels began trending as fans started lobbying Marvel officials for the release of a teaser for the Captain Marvel follow-up; so much so, the film became a trending topic on Twitter eight months ahead of release.

"While Carol and Monica are having to find their relationship again after all this time apart, we have Ms. Marvel, who idolizes Carol the way that Monica used to when she was younger, so you have these two adults having to reconcile their relationship while this younger person is also having a relationship that mirrors the way Monica and Carol used to be together," The Marvels helmer Nia DaCosta previously said of the film. "So I find it really interesting, the three of them together, and how they become a little bit of a sisterhood with their own different points of view. It's actually really nice and fun, and very sweet watching them all work together."

