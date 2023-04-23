The Marvels Fan Poster Shows Off Heroes of Upcoming MCU Movie

Marvel Studios has been hard at work developing their next phase of projects and will be releasing their next big film and streaming series in the coming months. But they still have a few more projects to close out the year, like their sequel to Captain Marvel, The Marvels. Brie Larson is returning as the Marvel hero and is being joined by Ms. Marvel (Iman Vellani) and Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris). The studio recently released a trailer for The Marvels that gave us our first look at the Marvel Studios project that will close out the year. One fan is super excited for The Marvels, and he created a cool fan poster that shows off the heroes we will see in the film. An artist on Instagram who goes by the handle @Venomhology created a fan poster that shows off each of the heroes' superhero suits. In the fan art, we see Captain Marvel, Photon, and Ms. Marvel in their new costumes.

You can check out the fan poster below.

What is The Marvels about?

Marvel Studios describes the film as follows, "In The Marvels, following the events of Ms. Marvel, Carol Danvers / Captain Marvel (Brie Larson), Kamala Khan / Ms. Marvel (Iman Vellani), and Monica Rambeau begin swapping places with each other every time they use their powers and must team-up to figure out why. The film will also see the franchise returns of Samuel L. Jackson, Saagar Shaikh, Zenobia Shroff, and Mohan Kapur. New cast members will be Zawe Ashton and Park Seo-joon, who are currently cast in mystery roles."

The Marvels recently got delayed until November and released a brand new poster that shows off the three titular characters including Captain Marvel (Larson) and Ms. Marvel (Vellani). While we probably won't see a trailer for The Marvels until later in the year, Larson had a discussion with Entertainment Weekly where she revealed that Vellani is her favorite person on the planet.

"Iman [Vellani] is the future," Larson told the magazine. "She is the perfect Ms. Marvel and the most incredible person and castmate. I'm so excited for her success and I'm so excited to see what she will do with her life because she can do anything she wants. She's one of my favorite people on this earth."

The Marvels is set to be released exclusively in theaters on November 10th.

