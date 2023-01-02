The Marvels Reveals New Writers

Now that the calendar reads 2023, Marvel Studios will soon prepare to market this year's front-loaded slate of films. All three theatrical releases from the House of Ideas will be released before August with a total of three movies and at least two shows seeing release in the first seven months of the year. The last film on the schedule, Nia DaCosta's The Marvels, is starting to receive a little publicity in the form of a press release revealing the show's extensive writing crew.

According to a release provided by Marvel Studios (via The Direct), DaCosta also earned writing credits on the film. Not only that, but the Candyman alumnus was joined by Megan McDonnell (WandaVision), Elissa Karasik (Loki), and Robot Chicken's Zeb Wells, the writer currently behind Marvel's Amazing Spider-Man comic series.

What is The Marvels about?

As fate would have it, The Marvels is the lone Marvel movie without a teaser so far. Still, the film is technically part of the Captain Marvel franchise even though Carol Danvers (Brie Larson), Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris), and Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani) are splitting lead duties. on the film.

"While Carol and Monica are having to find their relationship again after all this time apart, we have Ms. Marvel, who idolizes Carol the way that Monica used to when she was younger, so you have these two adults having to reconcile their relationship while this younger person is also having a relationship that mirrors the way Monica and Carol used to be together," The Marvels helmer Nia DaCosta previously said of the project. "So I find it really interesting, the three of them together, and how they become a little bit of a sisterhood with their own different points of view. It's actually really nice and fun, and very sweet watching them all work together."

In addition to Larson, Parris, and Vellani, it's expected the likes of Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson), Maria Hill (Cobie Smulders), and much of the Khan family from Ms. Marvel will return to reprise their roles. Other rumors point to the potential return of Maria Rambeau (Lashana Lynch), Yon-Rogg (Jude Law), and Jimmy Woo (Randall Park), though those three have yet to be confirmed.

The Marvels is set for release on July 28, 2023.