The Marvels Star Zawe Ashton Reveals Advice She Got From Fiancé Tom Hiddleston

Villainy is a family affair for Zawe Ashton and Tom Hiddleston, at least when it comes to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Hiddleston has played Loki in the franchise since 2010, appearing for years as a major villain to Thor and the Avengers before turning into the protagonist of his solo Disney+ series. Ashton, who is engaged to Hiddleston, is now getting her own shot at playing an MCU baddie in the upcoming film The Marvels, which hits theaters in November.

Ashton stars in , a Kree leader looking to restore the power of her home after a war. Prior to her work on the role, the actress obviously had conversations with Hiddleston about what to expect from the MCU.

“It led to some incredible conversations about his experience being part of this franchise for over a decade,” Ashton told EW. “One of the main takeaways from our conversations was: ‘What you put into Marvel, you get back.’ He said, ‘If you go into this with an open heart and a great work ethic and just want to provide an amazing experience for the fans, you’ll have an amazing experience on those sets.’ He really empowered me in that way.”

In addition to that advice, Hiddleston also told Ashton to check through her costume before filming began, because going to the bathroom in a suit like that can be a difficult challenge.

“He also had some very good practical advice, which was: Make sure you have enough zippers to go to the bathroom in your costume,” she said. “Which is very good advice, I realize now.”

The Marvels Cast

Ashton plays the villain in The Marvels, but she’ll have her hands full with multiple powerful heroes. The Marvels is partly a sequel to Captain Marvel, so it will see Brie Larson reprising her role as Carol Danvers, aka Captain Marvel. She’ll be joined by Iman Velani’s Kamala Khan, aka Ms. Marvel, who debuted in her own TV series last year, as well as Teyonah Parris, reprising her role as Monica Rambeau.

If you recall, Monica Rambeau and Carol Danvers have a history with one another, as Monica is the daughter of Carol’s late best friend. The child version of Monica was featured in Captain Marvel, while Parris took over the adult version of the role in 2021’s WandaVision.

In addition to the three heroines, Samuel L. Jackson will also be reprising his role as Nick Fury, the longest-tenured character in the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe. The Marvels is directed by Candyman‘s Nia DaCosta, from a screenplay she co-wrote with Elissa Karasik, Megan McDonnell, and Zeb Wells.

The Marvels is set to hit theaters on November 10th.