The Marvels Trailer Shares First Look at Zawe Ashton's Villain

The Marvels dropped a brand-new trailer today and fans got their first taste of Zawe Ashton's villain. The film is bringing Kamala Khan and Monica Rambeau onto the big screen to team-up with Carol Danvers. Unfortunately for our heroes, it seems like they're going to need all the teamwork they can muster against Ashton's villainess. She's affiliated with the Kree and the movie's description mentions a "Kree revolutionary," which would make a lot of sense seeing her rocking a staff like Ronan the Accuser from Guardians of the Galaxy. The wormhole we see Captain Rambeau touch at the beginning of the trailer is supposed to be linked to this Kree technology as well. So, it's all coming together now!

Another fun detail around Ashton's villain is the fact that Iman Vellani's Ms. Marvel needs to keep an eye on those accessories. There's been a ton of speculation about her bangles in the MCU and their origins. Fans seem pretty convinced they're related to Shang-Chi's rings at this point. Well, that blue hand in Ms. Marvel just became even more interesting because Ashton is wearing a bangle suspiciously similar to the teen hero's signature bracelet in the new trailer. She even throws a blue blast at Rambeau during their cool triple battle near the end of the clip. All those threads of the MCU coming together at the right time.

How Will The Group Work Together In The Marvels?

Director Ni DaCosta talked to Entertainment Weekly about the upcoming film at D23 Expo. Some old dynamics are getting flipped in fun ways for The Marvels.

"While Carol and Monica are having to find their relationship again after all this time apart, we have Ms. Marvel, who idolizes Carol the way that Monica used to when she was younger, so you have these two adults having to reconcile their relationship while this younger person is also having a relationship that mirrors the way Monica and Carol used to be together," DaCosta told the outlet. "So I find it really interesting, the three of them together, and how they become a little bit of a sisterhood with their own different points of view. It's actually really nice and fun, and very sweet watching them all work together."

Vellani shared her feelings about this team coming together, "I think she has certain expectations of what this teamwork should look like, and you know, from the comics and all these stories that she hears about the Avengers, and so it's not exactly what she dreamed it was gonna be, so I think Kamala's kind of the glue of the group and holds these guys together. "

