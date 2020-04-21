The Mask Trailer Recut as a Horror Movie

As the star of the film made his way back into theaters this past weekend with Sonic the Hedgehog, 1994’s The Mask is enjoying a different type of resurgence online. YouTuber stryder HD (who previously cut together a fan edit for the new Spawn movie starring Jamie Foxx) has recut the comedy starring Jim Carrey with a very different tone from the original movie, using footage from the film plus, Jim Carrey’s Showtime series Kidding, and even Marvel Studios Thor and Thor: The Dark World, to give The Mask a horror movie makeover. Check out the horror movie version of The Mask below!

Based on the Dark Horse Comics series created by Mike Richardson, the 1994 film is notable for having been the feature film debut of Cameron Diaz and for its visual effects work (nominated for an Academy Award at the time as well). Produced on a budget of $23 million, the film would gross over $350 million worldwide, but when adjusted for inflation, the film’s box office is valued at $610 million in 2020, putting it on par with recent films like Ant-Man and the Wasp, Logan, and The Martian.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The movie was popular enough to spawn an animated series follow-up and, years later, a sequel that most would agree is best left forgotten in the form of Son of the Mask, which did not bring back any of the main actors from the first film. Fans of the comic, though, always wanted a darker, more violent take on the character, which is what the comics were, often playing on the absurdity of ultraviolence juxtaposed with comedy. Speaking in an interview last year, Richardson said that he was eager to see a reboot of the property happen, and with a female Mask front and center.

“I’d like to see a really good physical comedian [in the role],” Richardson told Forbes. “I have one in mind, but I’m not gonna say her name. We have to do a lot of convincing for this particular actor, but we’ll see….You never know what’s coming in the future. We have some ideas.”

“I’d like it to be another character film about a person dealing with absolute power,” he added. “The whole theme of The Mask was we all say what we would do if we had absolute power, just like Stanley Ipkiss. When we get absolute power, we often resort to the most petty of endeavors and it’s overcoming our human nature and using the power for good.”