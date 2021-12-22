The Matrix 4 Title Reportedly Revealed

✖

The Matrix fans may now know the franchise's upcoming fourth film's title. The film is set to debut in 2021 in theaters and on HBO Max. Based on a photo that a makeup artist took of a gift given to the production's crew when filming wrapped, the title of The Matrix 4 is The Matrix Resurrections. This keeps Matrix sequels' pattern of having "r" titles going, following The Matrix Reloaded and The Matrix Revolutions. It also speaks to the original trilogy's messianic theme, with Neo/"the One" being seen by some as a Christ-like figure. Lastly, the title speaks to the sequel starring Keanu Reeves as Neo, who sacrificed himself to reboot the Matrix in the third film of the trilogy, and Carrie-Anne Moss as Trinity, who died earlier in the same film.

The fourth Matrix movie continues the story begun in 1999's original, which had seemingly concluded with The Matrix Reloaded and The Matrix Revolutions in 2003. The Wachowskis created The Matrix and directed the original trilogy. Lana Wachowski returns to direct and co-write this fourth entry in the series. After facing delays due to the coronavirus, production on The Matrix 4 wrapped in November 2020.

In addition to Reeves and Moss, the cast includes additional returning stars such as Jada Pinkett Smith and Lambert Wilson. Newcomers include Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Neil Patrick Harris, Jessica Henwick, Priyanka Chopra, Jonathan Groff, Toby Onwumere, Max Riemelt, Eréndira Ibarra, Andrew Caldwell, Brian J. Smith, and Ellen Hollman.

While refuting rumors that the film is a prequel in an interview, Reeves called the movie a love story, perhaps hinting at Neo and Trinity's returns. "We have a wonderful writer and director, Lana Wachowski, and she's really written a beautiful, beautiful script that is a love story, it's inspiring, it's another version of a kind of call to wake up, and entertains, great action. And all will be revealed," Reeves told BBC's The One Show, keeping any specifics under wraps.

Speaking to ComicBook.com, Henwick boasted that The Matrix's fourth outing would be a game-changing for the movie industry as its first. "There are definitely moments on set where Yahya and I look at each other and we just go, 'Matrix 4'," Henwick said. "Those pinch me moments. Yeah. Lana is doing some really interesting things on a technical level in the same way that you know, she created a style back then. I think she's going to change the industry again with this film. There's some camera rigs that I've never seen before that we're using. That's probably all I can say for that."

The Matrix 4 opens in theaters and debuts on HBO Max on December 22nd.