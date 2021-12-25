The Matrix Resurrections Features Clever Cameo From John Wick Director Chad Stahelski

The Matrix Resurrections is now playing in theaters and is streaming on HBO Max. The movie has been met with mixed reviews and currently has a 67% critics score after 221 reviews and a 66% audience score after 1,000+ reviews. ComicBook.com gave the movie a 4 out of 5 and called it “a worthy sequel fueled by nostalgia and romance.” There are plenty of easter eggs in the movie, including a fun one that was hiding in plain sight. In the film, Trinity’s (Carrie-Anne Moss) husband Chad is played by Chad Stahelski, who directed Matrix star Keanu Reeves in all of the John Wick movies. However, that’s not his only big connection to The Matrix. He was also Reeves’ stunt double in the original 1999 movie.

“Did anyone notice that in #TheMatrixResurrections Trinity’s husband is Chad, played by Chad Stahelski, aka Neo’s stunt double in the original Matrix and the director of the John Wick movies?,” @TheJonathanSim shared on Twitter. You can check out a photo of Stahelski below:

Before the pandemic, both The Matrix Resurrections and John Wick: Chapter 4 were set to hit theatres on the same day in May. However, The Matrix 4 was delayed to this week, and John Wick 4 has been rescheduled to next year. Both movies star Reeves, but there’s one actor who is, surprisingly, only in one of the films: Laurence Fishburne. Fishburne is known to many for playing Morpheus in The Matrix and many fans were delighted when he re-teamed up with Reeves in the John Wick sequels. While he is expected to appear in John Wick 4, the role of Morpheus is being played by Yahya Abdul-Mateen II in the new movie.

During an interview with Jake Hamilton earlier this year, Fishburne was asked about The Matrix Resurrections. “I’m not involved, and you’ll have to talk to Lana Wachowski, and she’ll answer that question for you,” Fishburne said when asked why he wasn’t in the film.

We may not be seeing Fishburne as Morpheus again, but we are excited about his return as John Wick‘s the Bowery King. In the final moments of John Wick: Chapter 3, a gravely injured Wick was delivered to the Bowery King for protection, setting up the next movie. Fishburne recently told Collider that their relationship will go deeper than it did last time.

“I should be going to Berlin within another couple of months or so,” Fishburne shared while promoting his new film The Ice Road. “I read the script. It’s really, really cool. As much as it’s the same world as the other three films, it’s just deeper. It’s much deeper in terms of the code of the assassin. And the relationship that he has with one character in particular who I think Mr. Watanabe is playing…is really the heart and soul of it.”

The Matrix Resurrections is now playing in theaters and streaming on HBO Max. John Wick: Chapter 4 is currently scheduled to be released on May 27, 2022.