John Wick 4: Laurence Fishburne Confirms Return, Teases "Much Deeper" Sequel

For anyone curious whether The Matrix co-stars Keanu Reeves and Laurence Fishburne would reunite once again for the fourth installment in the John Wick franchise, fear not. Fishburne has confirmed in a new interview that not only will he be a part of it, but it seems likely that he will have a bigger part. In John Wick Chapter 3 - Parabellum, Fishburne played The Bowery King, who serves as a kind of ringmaster of a strange underworld of criminals who exist outside the control of the High Table. The character had relatively little screen time, but an outsized impact on the plot.

In the final moments of John Wick Chapter 3, a gravely injured John was delivered to the Bowery King for protection, setting up an ongoing relationship for the next movie. Fishburne says that relationship will go deeper than it did last time.

"I should be going to Berlin within another couple of months or so," Fishburne told Collider, while promoting his new film The Ice Road. "I read the script. It's really, really cool. As much as it's the same world as the other three films, it's just deeper. It's much deeper in terms of the code of the assassin. And the relationship that he has with one character in particular who I think Mr. Watanabe is playing...is really the heart and soul of it."

That seemingly implies that The Last Samurai and Godzilla: King of the Monsters star Ken Watanabe might join the cast -- and that's how it has been picked up by a few media outlets -- but Collider says their sources tell them there is actually a character named Watanabe in the script, rather than a surprising revelation about the film's cast.

"I'm actually not involved in four and five," creator Derek Kolstad previously told Collider. "No. At a certain stage of the studio will tell you, your creation is graduated, and you wish it well. I'm still close with Chad [Stahelski], still close with Dave [Leitch], and I don't know what's going to happen, but I'm excited to see."

The John Wick franchise is also getting a TV expansion in the form of the spinoff series The Continental, which follows the infamous assassins world hotel.

John Wick: Chapter 4, which will arrive on May 27, 2022.