‘The Meg’ International Trailer Reveals New Footage

The Meg surprised everyone with its thrilling first trailer, and the international trailer features a bit more footage.

The trailer kicks off with a memorable scene involving a young girl playing in an underwater station with a gorgeous view of the ocean. She is soon joined though be an unwelcome presence who hovers outside of the glass, and the new trailer shows a bit more from this first glimpse of the Megalodon. It hovers just like before, but the new footage features a much closer shot of the Meg before it chomps down on the glass holding the water at bay.

Videos by ComicBook.com

You can check out the new footage in the video above.

The Meg follows a crew made up of Jason Statham, Cliff Curtis, Rainn Wilson, Li Bingbing, Robert Taylor, Ruby Rose, Winston Chao, and more as they try and take down this pre-historic creature before it kills anyone else. From the trailer though, that process doesn’t seem to be going that well, and there will be fatalities before this is completely over.

The Meg is directed by Jon Turteltaub and is based on the 1997 book Meg: A Novel of Deep Terror by author Steve Alten.

You can find the official description for The Meg below.

“A deep-sea submersible—part of an international undersea observation program—has been attacked by a massive creature, previously thought to be extinct, and now lies disabled at the bottom of the deepest trench in the Pacific…with its crew trapped inside. With time running out, expert deep sea rescue diver Jonas Taylor (Statham) is recruited by a visionary Chinese oceanographer (Winston Chao), against the wishes of his daughter Suyin (Li Bingbing), to save the crew—and the ocean itself—from this unstoppable threat: a pre-historic 75-foot-long shark known as the Megalodon. What no one could have imagined is that, years before, Taylor had encountered this same terrifying creature. Now, teamed with Suyin, he must confront his fears and risk his own life to save everyone trapped below…bringing him face to face once more with the greatest and largest predator of all time.”

The Meg lands in theaters on August 10th.