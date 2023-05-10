The Mother Star Joseph Fiennes Would Love to Join the MCU or DCU (Exclusive)

Superhero movies are all the rage these days, and every actor is itching to be attached to one of the major tentpole films from either Marvel Studios or the newly minted DC Studios. Marvel Studios is already a powerhouse with some of the highest-grossing films of all time, and DC Studios is now starting out under the helm of James Gunn and Peter Safran. So, needless to say, superhero films will be around for a long time. ComicBook.con's Chris Killian recently got to chat with Joseph Fiennes while the actor was promoting his latest project, The Mother, and asked him if he had ever been approached by Marvel Studios or DC Studios. Fiennes didn't reveal if he was ever in contention for a role at either studio, but he did reveal that he would love to appear in a superhero movie if he was ever asked.

"Oh, I would love to," Fiennes told us. "Listen, I'm an actor that just eats up props and makeup. So your lay them down for me and I'm gonna jump in."

Joseph Fiennes Discusses Appearing in the Upcoming Harry Potter Reboot Series

During the same interview, ComicBook.com's Chris Killian got the chance to chat with Fiennes about joining the recently announced Harry Potter reboot series as well as his feelings on it happening so soon after the film franchise.

"You know I'm trying to find that piece of makeup and that eye thing again, maybe I need that for an audition. I don't know," Fiennes told us about joining Max's Harry Potter reboot series. "I just heard that recently and it's great. It feels like it was only yesterday. I don't know why we have to reinvent everything. But, I guess this is what happens."

"I think you're right. The structure of television now It's so brilliant and sophisticated, and the map is just wide open. So, you're right, it allows that material to be reexamined and take the viewers in a different direction or open up pockets that they wouldn't have imagined they would have the time to see in a cinema. So I think, actually, television's really exciting in that way." Fiennes added.

