Joseph Fiennes Speaks Out on Joining the Harry Potter Reboot Series (Exclusive)

Warner Bros. Discovery recently revealed that they're changing the name of their streaming service from HBO Max to simply Max after merging it with Discovery+, and they announced a bunch of new series that will make their debut on the platform, including a Harry Potter reboot series. Max's Harry Potter reboot series will give the creative team more room to explore the books, unlike its cinematic counterpart, and it seems pretty exciting. There has been no word on the cast of the series, but we got the chance to chat with Joseph Fiennes, brother of Ralph Fiennes, who played Lord Voldemort in the films, and asked him if he would want to join the Harry Potter series. ComicBook.com's Chris Killian got the chance to chat with Joseph while he was doing press for The Mother, and the actor revealed if he would join the reboot as well as his feelings on it.

"You know I'm trying to find that piece of makeup and that eye thing again, maybe I need that for an audition. I don't know," Fiennes told us about joining Max's Harry Potter reboot series. "I just heard that recently and it's great. It feels like it was only yesterday. I don't know why we have to reinvent everything. But, I guess this is what happens."

"I think you're right. The structure of television now It's so brilliant and sophisticated, and the map is just wide open. So, you're right, it allows that material to be reexamined and take the viewers in a different direction or open up pockets that they wouldn't have imagined they would have the time to see in a cinema. So I think, actually, television's really exciting in that way." Fiennes added.

Harry Potter Reboot Creators Talk Upcoming Max Series

"We are delighted to give audiences the opportunity to discover Hogwarts in a whole new way," said Casey Bloys, chairman and CEO, HBO & Max Content. "Harry Potter is a cultural phenomenon and it is clear there is such an enduring love and thirst for the Wizarding World. In partnership with Warner Bros. Television and J.K. Rowling, this new Max Original series will dive deep into each of the iconic books that fans have continued to enjoy for all of these years."

Added Rowling, "Max's commitment to preserving the integrity of my books is important to me, and I'm looking forward to being part of this new adaptation which will allow for a degree of depth and detail only afforded by a long-form television series."

Whate Will Max's Harry Potter Series Be About?

From the Warner Bros. Discovery press release, "The stories from each of Rowling's Harry Potter books will become a decade-long series produced with the same epic craft, love and care this global franchise is known for. The series will feature a new cast to lead a new generation of fandom, full of the fantastic detail, much loved characters and dramatic locations that Harry Potter fans have loved for over twenty-five years. Each season will be authentic to the original books and bring Harry Potter and these incredible adventures to new audiences around the world, while the original, classic and beloved films will remain at the core of the franchise and available to watch globally."

