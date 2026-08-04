The Mummy Reboot With Brendan Fraser Confirms 2 More Returning Stars (Including 1 That Died in the Original)

A sequel that fans have been waiting on for decades is finally coming together, with Brendan Fraser and Rachel Weisz officially returning to The Mummy franchise after decades. The one-two punch of the first two movies back in 1999 and 2001 created a major adventure-horror franchise that, despite a third movie and an entire Scorpion King spinoff series, has largely been left in the dust as Hollywood evolved. Thanks to the unending appeal of legacy sequels (and Fraser’s resurgence after his Oscar win), the world is finally getting another Mummy movie.

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Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett of the recent Scream movies are set to direct the new movie, and the cast for the film just added two major returning stars. According to Deadline, both Oded Fehr and Kevin J. O’Connor from the original movie are set to reprise their roles of Ardeth Bay and Beni Gabor, respectively. They’ll also be joined by a newcomer, Numan Acar of Young Sherlock, who will help round out the cast. With these two stars officially returning, it answers a major question for fans about this sequel’s story in relation to the original movies, and perhaps teases what it will involve.

The Mummy 4 Confirms More Cast, Tying Back to the Original

Fans of The Mummy and The Mummy Returns will no doubt be elated to see that Oded Fehr will return for the upcoming sequel, since his character was such an integral part of the larger mythology established in both of those movies. To his credit, Fehr has also kept the flame going about his potential return, always revealing that he was interested in coming back. The one confirmation that fans will no doubt be scratching their head over is Kevin J. O’Connor.

As fans may recall, O’Connor’s character in the first movie was the slimeball Beni, a former cohort of Fraser’s Rick O’Connell who routinely sold out others to save his own skin. At the end of the first movie, though, Beni is eaten alive by the terrifying scarab beetles, making his return one that raises major questions. If there’s one thing that’s true about The Mummy movies, though, they’re all about dead people coming back to life, visions of the deceased terrifying the living, and the fact that the underworld is very much a real thing. To that end, literally anyone could come back from the previous movies, even if their dying screams were heard on screen.

With the addition of Fehr and O’Connor, the cast for The Mummy 4 is incredibly stacked. In addition to those two and the return of Fraser and Weisz, the film will also bring back John Hannah as Jonathan Carnahan (the brother of Weisz’s Evy). Furthermore, Obsession star Michael Johnston has also been tapped for a role, with many fans theorizing he might play the grown-up son of Rick and Evy (which remains unconfirmed).

The cast for The Mummy 4 coming together in this way may imply that filming could begin soon. Given that the film has an October 15, 2027 release date already set, having moved up seven months from summer 2028, filming will need to start.