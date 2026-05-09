7 Movies That’ve Been Remade Multiple Times (& What the Best Version Is)

Sometimes one original story just isn’t enough — Hollywood only feels satisfied once it’s turned it into a remake or reboot. Taking an old plot and redoing it in the name of prestige or reinvention is basically the movie industry’s favorite sport, and once it realizes that people still want to watch it even as time goes by, it really never stops. That’s when the cycle becomes inevitable: one version turns into a classic, another tries to modernize it, another tries to fix what the previous one got wrong, and everyone ends up comparing which one is actually worth the time and delivers the way it was supposed to.

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With that in mind, we picked out a few movies that have been remade several times over the years and called on which version actually stands above the rest (at least until a new one comes along).

7) A Star Is Born

image courtesy of warner bros.

In the middle of so many remakes, A Star Is Born is the kind of story Hollywood just refuses to let die. And honestly? It’s not hard to see why. The plot follows a famous but self-destructive singer who discovers an unknown artist and helps launch her career, all while he falls apart. It’s a tragedy-ready blueprint that works in literally any decade. And in theaters, it’s already been remade four times, always built around the same idea: one star rising, one star fading, and a relationship trying to survive in the middle of it all.

But when you compare all the versions, A Star Is Born (2018), starring Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga, is the only one that feels less like a remake and more like a story that genuinely needed to be told this way. It doesn’t shy away from being uncomfortable, because it doesn’t treat fame like something glamorous all the time — far from it. Gaga’s character actually feels like a real person getting swallowed whole by that world. It’s the remake that nails the main point better than any other: success is great until you see what it destroys along the way.

6) The Mummy

image courtesy of universal pictures

A movie that’s more than a classic, and one that keeps getting recycled because the concept still feels tailor-made for modern blockbuster cinema, is The Mummy. It has everything: an ancient curse, a monster, an exotic setting, and pure chaos. Here, an adventurer and a librarian accidentally awaken a cursed mummy, and suddenly, a supernatural war kicks off. It’s a story that’s been done five times on the big screen, but only one version really became the one everyone remembers, which is exactly why it turned into a franchise and is even .

The Mummy (1999) works so well because it actually understands what people want from a premise like this. And a huge part of that is pure charisma, thanks to the cast: Brendan Fraser feels like the kind of leading man who could’ve walked straight out of a Steven Spielberg adventure film, and his chemistry with Rachel Weisz keeps everything working even as the years go by and some of it starts to feel dated. Plus, the balance between action, comedy, and horror is just right. This version doesn’t try to be a serious awards movie; it just wants to be fun, and it absolutely pulls it off.

5) Little Women

image courtesy of sony pictures

There are some stories Hollywood seems to love remaking, not because they’re classics that need a fresh coat of paint, but because there’s always a new generation ready to see themselves in them, and Little Women is basically the ultimate example. Based on Louisa May Alcott’s novel, the story follows the March sisters as they grow up and try to survive in a world that gives women very little room to choose their own paths and futures. This one has had at least seven major film adaptations, but only one version really decided to look beyond the plot and do more than just retell it — it actually engages with what the story is saying.

Little Women (2019) feels urgent in a way that’s nowhere near adorable or purely nostalgic. It has a clear voice, it knows exactly what it wants to show the audience, and the non-linear structure is a huge reason why: it makes the emotional beats hit harder and land at the right moments. Besides, one of the best choices is to give Jo real weight as an artist, not just the strong sister in the family. Overall, this version avoids turning the story into a sugary romance and instead makes it about ambition, frustration, love, and the cost of growing up. And even today, a lot of people still relate to it.

4) Robin Hood

image courtesy of warner bros.

Ask anyone, and they’ll know the legendary outlaw Robin Hood: a nobleman who becomes an outlaw, builds a resistance in the forest, and goes to war with a corrupt monarchy to protect the people. His story is so well-known it’s basically an automatic reflex at this point: every time cinema wants to make a medieval epic, someone probably considers rebooting Robin Hood all over again. There are countless versions out there, but if we’re talking the ones that actually matter, you could say there have been around 10 over time. And somehow, none of them have really managed to come close to the 1938 film.

The Adventures of Robin Hood gets everything right about what the character is supposed to be, without overcomplicating what doesn’t need to be complicated. The movie has adventure, romance, and humor, and it moves at a pace most remakes can’t maintain (which is probably why so many of them ended up flopping). The truth is that a lot of newer versions tried to make the protagonist more realistic, giving him extra layers and a more serious tone, but in the process, they sucked out the fun. This story is supposed to be heroic fantasy, not an antihero drama, and the ’30s version is still the one that understands that.

3) Perfect Strangers

image courtesy of medusa film

One of the biggest remake champions and a perfect example of a movie that basically turned into a global epidemic, Perfect Strangers is the name. And that’s not even an exaggeration, because this story has officially been remade 24 times across different countries. The plot follows a dinner party, where a group of friends decides to put their phones on the table and share every single message, call, and notification that comes through. Yes, it almost feels weird that a film like this has gotten so many versions, since people don’t even talk about it that much. But once you watch it, the obsession makes total sense.

Perfect Strangers taps into a very specific fear: the idea that your phone knows more about you than your friends do. And when it comes to giving that message and landing the critique the right way, the 2016 Italian original is still the best version by far because it feels sharper and less forced. It has the perfect timing to bounce between humor and tension, and it places the real horror of the story not in the twists, but in the fact that everything happening on screen feels completely possible. Most of the remakes tend to overdo the drama and turn the characters into caricatures.

2) Godzilla

image courtesy of toho

Godzilla is a reinvention in cinema — no matter how much time passes, this franchise always finds a way to come back. And that’s because it’s not just the story of a monster, but the story of a monster that became a brand and a symbol. We’re talking about nearly 40 movies across reboots and reinterpretations, but at least four major eras are usually counted: Showa, Heisei, Millennium, and Reiwa (alongside the MonsterVerse). In other words, it’s the same creature returning with new rules and a new tone, simply because Japanese cinema and Hollywood can never agree on what the movie is supposed to represent.

Still, the best version remains the original 1954 film, not just because it was the first, but because it’s the darkest, most political, and most tightly constructed as a disaster-horror movie. The premise is far more serious than most people expect: a massive creature awakens and begins tearing through Japan, while scientists and the military try to contain it. Here, the monster is literally a walking metaphor for nuclear trauma and destruction. The 2014 film, Shin Godzilla, and even Godzilla Minus One definitely have their strengths, but the original is Godzilla the way he was always meant to be: terrifying and absolutely tragic.

1) Dracula

image courtesy of columbia pictures

It’s tricky to talk about Dracula as it feels like it exists on a completely different level when it comes to remakes. As an adaptation of a classic novel, there isn’t even one definitive number that confirms exactly how many versions exist, but it’s over 90 movies (not counting variations and spin-offs). At its core, the story is still the same: Dracula travels to London, forms a connection with Mina, spreads vampirism, and Van Helsing steps in as the force trying to stop the tragedy before it spirals out of control. And it’s the kind of plot every director thinks they can reinvent, but reinventing doesn’t always mean improving.

Most of the time, the problem is that these adaptations end up either as generic horror movies or empty gothic romances. That’s exactly why Bram Stoker’s Dracula stands out so much, because it doesn’t just do the basics; it takes the excess and actually makes it work. This is a film that’s visually over-the-top, sensual, and theatrical, and yet it still has substance underneath the style. Gary Oldman’s character feels cursed, not just creepy. And that’s the difference: he is tragic and almost romantic, without ever losing the threat. No other version manages to be as memorable as this one.

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