The Muppets Join Thor: Love and Thunder's Brett Goldstein To Discuss the 30th Anniversary of The Muppet Christmas Carol

On December 11th, 1992 the world was treated to one of the best adaptations of Charles Dickens' A Christmas Carol. The Muppet Christmas Carol was a Muppet-let musical that became an instant holiday classic. The film was helmed by Brian Henson and featured Michael Caine as Ebenezer Scrooge. The movie's 30th anniversary is happening this month, so The Muppets sat down with a very special guest star to talk about the making of the film. Brett Goldstein is best known for playing Roy Kent in Ted Lasso, and he recently appeared in Thor: Love and Thunder as Hercules. Turns out, the actor is also a huge fan of The Muppets.

In Entertainment Weekly's "Around the Table," Goldstein is joined by Kermit the Frog, Miss Piggy, Robin, and Gonzo as they reflect on one of their most iconic films. "I think we can all agree objectively that the greatest film of all time is The Muppet Christmas Carol," Goldstein explained. "For me, the best memory is being together," Kermit shared. "My favorite part? Being Charles Dickens, a great author whose last name rhymes with chickens. Let's face it. I was perfect for the part," Gonzo added. Miss Piggy even had some kind words to say about Kermit: "As for the spirit of Christmas, though, I would have to say that Kermit captures that. I really do. Yes, Kermit and I have our differences, but he's still the kindest, sweetest frog I know." You can watch the full interview here.

When Is The Muppet Christmas Carol Extended Cut Coming to Disney+?

An extended cut of The Muppet Christmas Carol with the cut song "When Love Is Gone" is coming to Disney+ this month. The previously deleted song is an emotional ballad about love lost between Belle (Meredith Braun) and Ebenezer Scrooge (Michael Caine). The Muppet Christmas Carol extended version will be streaming alongside the theatrical cut starting Friday, December 9th, on Disney+. To watch the full-length version of The Muppet Christmas Carol with "When Love Is Gone" included, you'll have to navigate to the "Extras" tab on the film's page on Disney+.

If you don't have a Disney+ subscription, you can watch Muppet Christmas Carol on digital rental services Apple TV+, Amazon, Google Play, the Microsoft Store, YouTube, Vudu, and Redbox for $3.99. The Muppet Christmas Carol's extended cut with "When Love Is Gone" included will stream exclusively on Disney+ without additional cost to subscribers.

