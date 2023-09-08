The Naked Gun Hits 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray For Its 35th Anniversary

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

David Zucker's classic 1988 comedy The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad! starring Leslie Nielsen is celebrating its 35th anniversary this year, and that means new Blu-ray releases. In fact, this is the year that The Naked Gun will finally get a 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray, and a limited edition SteelBook at that.

Pre-orders for The Naked Gun 4K UHD SteelBook Blu-ray are available here at Walmart and here on Amazon with a release date set for November 28th. The Naked Gun trilogy on standard Blu-ray is also available on Amazon for $14.99 if you can't wait for the inevitable 4K trilogy release.

From the description: "Leslie Nielsen reprises his POLICE SQUAD series character-granite-jawed, rock-brained cop Frank Drebin-bumbling across a mind control scheme to assassinate Queen Elizabeth. Priscilla Presley co-stars, in a hysterical comedic role, as Frank's love-interest in a blockbuster that could only come from the minds of Zucker/Abrahams/Zucker (AIRPLANE!). You've read the packaging, now buy the movie!"

Incidentally, Airplane is not on 4K UHD Blu-ray yet, and that film came out in 1980. Maybe we'll get something for the 45th anniversary. You may have also heard that a Naked Gun reboot was in the works staring Liam Neeson of all people (hey, their names sound similar). We haven't heard anything about the film since January of this year but, at the time, Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping and Chip 'n Dale: Rescue Rangers director Akiva Schaffer was in talks to helm the movie and Family Guy creator Seth MacFarlane is set to produce.

"Yes, we're waiting on a script, "Neeson told Collider about the new version of The Naked Gun. "Yeah, we're hoping it'll happen this year, maybe in the summertime." It was previously reported that Neeson could be playing the son of Leslie Nielsen's Lt. Frank Drebin from the original movies. Rescue Rangers screenwriters Dan Gregor and Doug Mand were previously attached to write a new draft of the film, working from a script written by Mark Hentemann & Alec Sulkin.