The Naked Gun Trailer Turns Police Squad HQ Into a Spirit Halloween

The Naked Gun is making a comeback, with action-movie icon Liam Neeson taking over the central role of Frank Drebin (Jr.) from the late (great) Leslie Nielsen. The first trailer for The Naked Gun (2025) reset the tone for the comedy-spoof franchise, which is infamous for lampooning hard-boiled police procedurals and detective Noir stories of the 1970s and 1980s. Obviously, the new goal is to both offer a send-up of the police and detective stories we tell today, while also giving winking references back to the original Naked Gun franchise and its mythos.

That said, the first teaser was just that: a tease. Now the full trailer for The Naked Gun is here, and it definitely gives us a much more extensive taste of the kind of comedy (high and low-brow) the reboot is bringing to the table.

As the latest synopsis for The Naked Gun reboot explains, “Only one man has the particular set of skills… to lead Police Squad and save the world! Lt. Frank Drebin Jr. (Liam Neeson) follows in his father’s footsteps in THE NAKED GUN, directed by Akiva Schaffer (Saturday Night Live, Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping) and from producer Seth MacFarlane (Ted, Family Guy). Joining the case are cast [members] Pamela Anderson, Paul Walter Hauser, CCH Pounder, Kevin Durand, Cody Rhodes, Liza Koshy, Eddie Yu, with Danny Huston.”

Liam Neeson has earned an indelible reputation for himself as an action-movie badass, with no shortage of police and/or detective characters under his belt. Naked Gun is certainly having fun with skewering Neeson’s screen persona, from slapstick versions of his Taken action sequences to funny scenes of dialogue where Neeson slips effortlessly between hard-boiled drama and straight-faced absurdity.

The full trailer also gives us a look at the wider cast of The Naked Gun reboot – most notably Pamela Anderson, who will be taking over the female lead/love interest role that Priscilla Presley played in the original series. Additional characters include Capt. Ed Hocken Jr. (Fantastic Four: First Steps’ Paul Walter Hauser) is the son of the Police Squad’s original captain (George Kennedy). While full details are still being kept under wraps, there are hints in the trailer of the villain characters being played by Danny Huston (Wonder Woman, The Crow) and Kevin Durand (Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes). CCH Pounder will also tap into her screen persona (The Shield, NCIS: New Orleans) to play another hard-nosed lawwoman, while other famous faces will include WWE star Cody Rhodes, hip-hop star Busta Rhymes (Higher Learning), and YouTuber Liza Koshy.

In addition to the trailer, there’s a new poster for The Naked Gun reboot you can check out above!

The Naked Gun will hit theaters on August 1st.