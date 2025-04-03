The Naked Gun Reboot Trailer Reveals Liam Neeson’s Connection to Original (With O.J. Simpson Joke)

You’ve seen the teaser poster, now watch the teaser trailer. Paramount’s CinemaCon panel on Thursday started with the first trailer for The Naked Gun reboot, starring Liam Neeson (the Taken movies) as a different kind of action hero: Frank Drebin Jr., the son of late Lt. Frank Drebin (original Naked Gun star Leslie Nielsen).

Videos by ComicBook.com

There’s also a new Capt. Ed Hocken Jr. (The Fantastic Four: First Steps‘ Paul Walter Hauser), named after late Captain Ed Hocken (George Kennedy), and, in a fourth wall-breaking moment, a gag about yet another late Naked Gun actor: O.J. Simpson’s Det. Nordberg.

Watch the moment in the just-released teaser trailer below, which happens when the rebooted Drebin and Hocken visit “The Hall of Legends.”

Play video

Here’s the official logline: “Only one man has the particular set of skills… to lead Police Squad and save the world! Lt. Frank Drebin Jr. (Neeson) follows in his father’s footsteps in The Naked Gun.” Directed by Akiva Schaffer (Saturday Night Live, Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping) and produced by Seth MacFarlane (Family Guy, Ted), the reboot also stars Pamela Anderson (The Last Showgirl), CCH Pounder (The Shield), WWE Champion Cody Rhodes, Liza Koshy (Good Burger 2), Eddie Yu (Bosch: Legacy), and Danny Huston (Yellowstone).

Nielsen reprised his Police Squad! role as detective Lt. Frank Drebin in three films: 1988’s The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad!, co-written and directed by Airplane!’s David Zucker, 1991’s The Naked Gun 2½: The Smell of Fear, and 1994’s Peter Segal-directed Naked Gun 33+1⁄3: The Final Insult.

The Naked Gun opens in theaters August 1.