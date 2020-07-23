The New Mutants Comic-Con Trailer Released

The New Mutants played host to a panel on the first day of Comic-Con @ Home, the virtual event which has taken the place of 2020's cancelled San Diego Comic-Con. During the panel, the cast gathered with director Josh Boone to discuss the long-delayed Marvel title which is the last of Fox's X-Men efforts and, in doing so, released a new trailer. The new trailer for the movie which is now billed as "Coming Soon" can be see in the video above, diving into the horror elements of this ensemble film which includes several fan-favorite X-Men characters and is heavily influenced by the Demon Bear comics story.

Following the panel, cast members from The New Mutants and director Josh Boone join Comicbook.com's Comic-Con recap show which is live on Facebook. For more information about the show and to tune in throughout the weekend, check out the official programming schedule.

Over the course of the past few years, The New Mutants has laid claim to several different release dates. The first teaser trailer debuted more than three years ago. The film was initially slated for April 2018 before Fox pushed it to February of the following year. Then it was August of 2019. When Disney purchased Fox, it eventually moved The New Mutants to its seemingly permanent release date on April 3rd of this year. The coronavirus pandemic changed that, forcing New Mutants to move once again.

Currently, the film is being marketed for release on August 28th.

The New Mutants is the last of the X-Men movies produced by Fox to be released, following 2019's lackluster Dark Phoenix and leading to what many suspect will be a complete reboot as mutant characters are integrated into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Disney's purchase of Fox means that the X-Men characters are now legally able to be used in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and there's a good chance that those characters will be recast upon entering the franchise.

Are you excited to get some updates and new looks at The New Mutants? Are you hoping for a surprise release on demand so you can watch it at home as movie theaters remain shuddered? Share your thoughts in the comment section or send them my way on Instagram!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.