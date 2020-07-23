You're Invited To ComicBook At Comic-Con 2020 - A Live-Stream Aftershow

Ahead of Comic-Con @ Home this weekend, the ComicBook.com team has come together to bring our readers ComicBook @ Comic-Con 2020, a live aftershow that takes place tonight through Saturday. Streaming from 8 p.m ET/5 p.m. PT until 10 pm. ET/7 p.m. PT each night, ComicBook @ Comic-Con 2020 will be streaming only on Facebook. This is in the spirit of keeping the excitement around Comic-Con @ Home, which hopes to keep Comic Con International in San Diego alive and well -- remotely and in a social distancing-friendly way -- with on-camera interviews from some of your favorite creative folk behind TV, comics, and movies, some discussion topics, and more.

ComicBook @ Comic-Con 2020 is being hosted by Brandon Davis and Janell Wheeler, who will help bring the show -- and plenty of other familiar faces from the ComicBook.com staff -- to the fans. Want to know what the heck is going on with The New Mutants? What the future holds for the Arrowverse and the Marvel Cinematic Universe? We've got you covered.

You can check out our full schedule below.

THURSDAY (Find the Facebook stream here!)

8:00pm ET - THE SHOW STARTS!

8:14pm ET - THE NEW MUTANTS (featuring the film's cast and director Josh Boone)

8:35pm ET - NICK FROST (Truth Seekers)

8:44pm ET - UPLOAD (featuring the cast, and creator Greg Daniels)

8:59pm ET - SIDESHOW COLLECTIBLES (Booth Tour)

9:15pm ET - ANTONY STARR (The Boys Season 2)

9:30pm ET - CHRIS SABAT (voice actor - Vegeta, All Might, and More)

9:45pm ET - ROB LIEFELD (Deadpool, Cable, and Beyond)

-----

FRIDAY (Find the Facebook stream here!)

8:00pm ET - DAY 2 BEGINS!

8:07pm ET - DAILY DISTRACTION (with Chris Killian)

8:11pm ET - THE WALKING DEAD (Norman Reedus, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, and more)

8:30pm ET - FEAR THE WALKING DEAD (with Alycia Debnam-Carey and Lennie James)

8:41pm ET - SCOTT GIMPLE (The Walking Dead: TV & Movies)

9:00pm ET - TODD MCFARLANE (Spawn, his new documentary, and more)

9:13pm ET - ARCHER CAST (Lucky Yates, Aisha Tyler, and Chris Parnell)

9:30pm ET - FUTURE OF DC FILMS (A Look At DC’s Movie Slate)

------

SATURDAY (Find the Facebook stream here!)

8:00pm ET - DAY 3 BEGINS!

8:07pm ET - DAILY DISTRACTION (with Chris Killian)

8:11pm ET - CURSED (with Frank Miller)

8:30pm ET - FUTURE OF THE ARROWVERSE (A Look AT DC’s TV Slate)

8:55pm ET - MICHAEL GIACCHINO (Sounds of LOST, The Batman, and Spider-Man)

9:12pm ET - JOHNNY GARGANO (Exclusive WWE Superstar Interview)

9:30pm ET - FUTURE OF MARVEL FILMS - (A Look At The MCU’s Slate)

Keep an eye here on ComicBook.com, too -- we'll be covering the Comic-Con @ Home event in real time, and bringing you more content and updates on our ComicBook @ Comic-Con 2020 plans as the weekend evolves.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.