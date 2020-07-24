The New Mutants Director Reveals If Any Comic Creators Have Cameos

✖

The New Mutants have been one of the most buzzed-about comic book movies in recent years, both for its horror-tinged take on the Marvel Comics mythos, and for its multiple release date delays. With the film currently planning to hit theaters late next month (something that could still be in flux, given the current COVID-19 pandemic), the hype for the various ins-and-outs of the project has only begun to grow. ComicBook.com recently got a chance to chat with The New Mutants director Josh Boone and members of the film's cast as part of our ComicBook at ComicCon exclusive aftershow, where we asked if any comic creators who have been involved with The New Mutants will make their way into the film.

"No, because this movie doesn't allow for any cameos," Boone explained. "Without giving too much away."

Given what we already know about The New Mutants' setting and structure - namely, that it seems to be a pretty self-contained story set in a mysterious facility - it's easy to see why that wouldn't naturally lend itself to a lot of cameo appearances. If fans were expecting any comic creators to pop up in the film, it would most likely be Chris Claremont and Bill Sienkiewicz, who helped craft the "Demon Bear Saga" storyline that the film is based on. But according to Boone, there was definitely a behind-the-scenes push to work Claremont and Sienkiewicz's inspiration into the film, down to Sienkiewicz reportedly drawing the end credits for the film.

"This is based very much on the 'Demon Bear' run that Chris Claremont and Bill did in the '80s. So giving them that material and that specific run was sort of the first step towards [preparing for the film]," Boone added. "I sent them that stuff, and Bill was with us for some of it."

The New Mutants will follow five young mutants, just discovering their abilities while held in a secret facility against their will, fight to escape their past sins and save themselves. The film will star Maisie Williams as Rahne Sinclair/Wolfsbane, Anya Taylor-Joy Illyana Rasputin/Magik, Charlie Heaton as Sam Guthrie/Cannonball, Blu Hunt as Danielle Moonstar/Mirage, Henry Zaga as Roberto da Costa/Sunspot, and Alice Braga as Dr. Cecilia Reyes.

Are you sad that The New Mutants won't feature any cameos from comic creators? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

The New Mutants Is currently scheduled to be released on August 28th.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.