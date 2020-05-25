New Mutants Movie Will Feature Credits by Bill Sienkiewicz

✖

The New Mutants artist Bill Sienkiewicz provided new artwork for the upcoming film's credits sequence. Sienkiewicz's dark, mixed media artwork brought Marvel's The New Mutants series new fans when he began illustrating the series with New Mutants #18. Sienkiewicz teamed with writer Chris Claremont to create "The Demon Bear Saga," the most popular New Mutants story. That story forms the basis of the plot of The New Mutants movie. Director Josh Boone and co-writer Knate Lee pitched The New Mutants as a trilogy. "The Demon Bear Saga" would be the basis of the first movie and future installments adapting other classic New Mutants tales.

"After I made The Fault in Our Stars, we made Fox a comic book," Boone revealed in a past interview. "It walked them through a trilogy of New Mutants films that would build on each other. We used this program called Comic Life and took all the images we had loved from the series and strung them together to show them the movie we wanted to do. We brought it to [producer] Simon [Kinberg], and he really liked it... We had loved this X-Men spinoff, The New Mutants. We had loved Bill Sienkiewicz's run with Chris Claremont that had Demon Bear. It was really dark, interesting, and different from the typical X-Men stories that we had read.

"We've changed stuff, we've really taken the characters we love from the comics and put them into our version of the movie because, if you just did it, it'd just be another X-Men movie," Boone said in another interview. "I just knew we always wanted to do the Demon Bear story, Knate and I, my co-writer... And when we went to go tell Fox we wanted to do this movie, we made them a comic book. It was like a PDF that pitched them kind of a trilogy of films. Each one's its own unique kind of horror movie. The first one's a supernatural horror movie."

Yes indeed ! Have you seen one of screenings? https://t.co/kvtSJT9Y2T — Bill Sienkiewicz (@sinKEVitch) May 25, 2020

"The Demon Bear Saga" sees a spectral entity hunting down Danielle "Mirage" Moonstar. The beast catches up to her, and the New Mutants come together to defend their friend.

The film has undergone a series of delays. With the sale of 20th Century Fox, now 20th Century Studios, to Disney, Boone doesn't expect t make the other two films in his planned New Mutants trilogy.

The New Mutants will open in theaters on August 28th.

