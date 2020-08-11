Disney Tells Movie Theaters When They Can Sell New Mutants Tickets

✖

The movie industry is continuing to evolve amid the COVID-19 pandemic, with an ever-growing number of blockbusters shifting around their release dates (or completely changing their release strategy) amid social distancing restrictions. One title that has still been on the books to open in theaters is The New Mutants, the long-awaited X-Men spinoff that was initially set to debut in 2018. The film's most recent release date has been August 28th -- and it sounds like they might not be backing off of that anytime soon. According to a new report from Variety, Disney recently sent exhibitors an email outlining the film's theatrical plans, and confirming that tickets to The New Mutants could be sold beginning the morning of August 18th.

“It’s for sure opening August 28th!” one exhibitor wrote to Variety.

Granted, there is always a chance that these plans could ultimately change before August 28th happens, as multiple other blockbusters that were set to release this month have completely reworked their strategies. Tenet has elected to do a staggered rollout - opening internationally on August 26th, and in select U.S. cities on September 3rd - while Disney's live-action Mulan will premiere on Disney+ and in select international theaters. Even then, New Mutants might not be able to follow that latter plan, as the film would fall under 20th Century Fox's existing streaming deal with HBO, and not be able to debut on a Disney-approved platform like Disney+ or Hulu.

"With most movies, you sign contracts that guarantee a theatrical release, so it needs to open to ever go digital in the first place," director Josh Boone said in an interview last month. "We just, too, would like to see people to see it in the theater. But it needs to obviously be at the right time when it's safe to go back."

The New Mutants will follow five young mutants, just discovering their abilities while held in a secret facility against their will, fight to escape their past sins and save themselves. The film will star Maisie Williams as Rahne Sinclair/Wolfsbane, Anya Taylor-Joy Illyana Rasputin/Magik, Charlie Heaton as Sam Guthrie/Cannonball, Blu Hunt as Danielle Moonstar/Mirage, Henry Zaga as Roberto da Costa/Sunspot, and Alice Braga as Dr. Cecilia Reyes.

What do you think of this update surrounding The New Mutants? Do you think it's too early to see the film in a theater? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

The New Mutants Is currently scheduled to be released on August 28th.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.