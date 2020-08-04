Disney+ Mulan Announcement Leaves New Mutants Fans Wondering

Tuesday afternoon, Disney announced Mulan is heading to Disney+ in a special premium VOD offer. As of September 4th, the feature — one which many thought would kick off the blockbuster season this year — will be available for $29.99 to subscribers of the streaming service.

As such, fans hoping to see The New Mutants instantly took to Twitter to discuss the possibility of the X-Men-based movie following a similar path. As of now, the feature — which has been delayed many times — is set for release in August, even though most theaters across the country remain shuttered due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

