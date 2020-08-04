Disney+ Mulan Announcement Leaves New Mutants Fans Wondering
Tuesday afternoon, Disney announced Mulan is heading to Disney+ in a special premium VOD offer. As of September 4th, the feature — one which many thought would kick off the blockbuster season this year — will be available for $29.99 to subscribers of the streaming service.
As such, fans hoping to see The New Mutants instantly took to Twitter to discuss the possibility of the X-Men-based movie following a similar path. As of now, the feature — which has been delayed many times — is set for release in August, even though most theaters across the country remain shuttered due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
Keep scrolling to see what fans are saying.
Black Widow and The New Mutants wondering if they’re next after Mulan: pic.twitter.com/trguiQebeT— Brian is a clown in the West (@brianNpikachu) August 4, 2020
Where is new mutants, Disney? pic.twitter.com/E8YW2WKSl1— 🔪 ˗ˏˋ𝑪𝒉𝒆𝒍𝒔𝒆𝒂ˊˎ˗ 🔪 (@EVANGELBRAT) August 4, 2020
Mulan going to Disney+ before New Mutants is going to baffle me for a while— rachel leishman (@RachelLeishman) August 4, 2020
One day New Mutants will come out....just how new will they be tho???? pic.twitter.com/qGeEO3tmFs— The “Gold” Comics Pals (@TheComicsPals) August 4, 2020
I'll pay $30 for New Mutants— SmashMike (@Mikelennial) August 4, 2020
Disney bouta release The New Mutants on Disney Plus for $1,000— Rasika A.W. 🦋 (@thelovelypossum) August 4, 2020
Will anyone ever see New Mutants unless it’s added to Disney Plus? I don’t know. pic.twitter.com/sMYrWYbdNL— Shamar English (@english_shamar) August 4, 2020
I’m fine with that tbh. Give me New Mutants and Black Widow there as well— Kim (@RizaHawkeye83) August 4, 2020
Bro, if New Mutants gets pushed back for the 10th time.. pic.twitter.com/tKZDIbHJcb— 𝚓𝚊𝚖𝚎𝚜 (@DeedraGotHands) August 4, 2020
You know, if I’m #Disneyland & I have all these parking lots that are going unused during the pandemic, I would consider changing them into drive-ins for now. Show the movies you can’t in theaters. I’d pay $30 to watch New Mutants, Mulan, & Black Widow in that form. Just saying. pic.twitter.com/icY8LTMZ7t— Nerdalorian (@Nerduoso) August 4, 2020
The New Mutants is currently scheduled for release on August 28th.
Do you think New Mutants will get put on Disney+ VOD or will it remain a theatrical release? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section!prev
