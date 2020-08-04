Disney+ Mulan Announcement Leaves New Mutants Fans Wondering

By Adam Barnhardt

Tuesday afternoon, Disney announced Mulan is heading to Disney+ in a special premium VOD offer. As of September 4th, the feature — one which many thought would kick off the blockbuster season this year — will be available for $29.99 to subscribers of the streaming service.

As such, fans hoping to see The New Mutants instantly took to Twitter to discuss the possibility of the X-Men-based movie following a similar path. As of now, the feature — which has been delayed many times — is set for release in August, even though most theaters across the country remain shuttered due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The New Mutants is currently scheduled for release on August 28th.

Do you think New Mutants will get put on Disney+ VOD or will it remain a theatrical release? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.

of