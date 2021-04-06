The Nightmare Before Christmas Launches a Spooky Spring Break Fashion Collection

It's clear that Disney and BoxLunch are trying to make Tim Burton's 1993 classic The Nightmare Before Christmas a year-round thing. Last year they partnered on a summer fashion collection, followed by items for the standard fall and winter months. Now they're back with colorful "Spooky Spring Break" items.

The collection is lead by a mini backpack, cardholder, and crossbody bag from Loungefly with floral The Nightmare Before Christmas designs featuring Jack and Sally, Zero, and Oogie Boogie. The lineup also includes a series of t-shirts with a spring vibe - including some with road trip and beach themes.

You can shop the entire The Nightmare Before Christmas Spooky Spring Break fashion collection right here at BoxLunch - most of the items are 20% off at the time of writing. Inside that link you'll also find the rest of BoxLunch's extensive The Nightmare Before Christmas collection, which includes everything from tarot decks to the Jack Skellington pineapple succulent planter that you've always wanted.

In other The Nightmare Before Christmas news, the beloved film is getting a sequel in the form of an upcoming YA novel from Shea Ernshaw (The Wicked Deep, Winterwood) that's set to be released in July of 2022.

"This new book, written from the point of view of Sally, takes place shortly after the movie ends. It's the yet-to-be-told love story of Sally and Jack. But it's also a coming-of-age story for Sally, as we see her navigate her new royal title as the Pumpkin Queen of Halloween Town," Ernshaw explained in a Disney Q&A run by io9. "[It] will hopefully give fans a long-awaited second dose of Sally, Jack, and all the familiar residents of Halloween Town, while introducing a new cast of grim, strange characters, that I hope readers will love."

