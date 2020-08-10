The Nightmare Before Christmas Gets an Unexpected Summer Fashion Collection

Disney and BoxLunch are taking Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas way out of its comfort zone with a fashion collection that's all about summer style. Indeed, we never expected to see prints of Jack Skellington surfing and hanging out on the beach, but here we are.

The collection includes The Nightmare Before Christmas shirts, hoodies, and sweatshirts for kids and adults with spooky fun in the sun themes. There's even a pair of sandals with Jack Skellington pineapple heads for only $20. Nothing about this makes sense, but we love it.

You can shop the entire The Nightmare Before Christmas summer collection here at BoxLunch, and all of the items are either 20% off or buy one, get one 50% off at the time of writing. You can shop their entire The Nightmare Before Christmas collection here.

On a related note, Funko's Pocket Pop advent calendars have been a popular way to countdown the days to Christmas over the last couple of years, so we're surprised that it took this long to get a version based on Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas. After all, The Nightmare Before Christmas is one of Funko's go-to licenses, with wave after wave of new Pop figures launching each year.

The Nightmare Before Christmas advent calendar includes 24 Pocket Pop mini-figures, most of which are going to be a surprise since only Jack, Sally, Oogie Boogie, and Dr. Finkelstein are pictured here. Pre-orders are live here on Amazon and here at Walmart for $39.96. This will likely be one of the most popular advent calendars for the upcoming holiday season, so lock one down while you can. It arrives on September 30th, so we suppose you could use it for Halloween as well. You certainly wouldn't be alone in thinking that The Nightmare Before Christmas is a Halloween movie.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.