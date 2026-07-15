The Odyssey Rotten Tomatoes Score Earns Career High for Chris Nolan, Better Than Dark Knight & Oppenheimer

Even before The Odyssey had been released, there was something of a backlash already brewing. Despite being the mastermind behind The Dark Knight Trilogy, Inception, Dunkirk, and finally winning an Academy Award for Oppenheimer, some were questioning Christopher Nolan’s decisions. The truth of this backlash is that its complaints were pretty unfounded, and partially stemming from people probably unlikely to see it anyway, something Nolan himself even acknowledged. When the first wave of reactions to the movie hit, they seemed to paint the film in a glowing light, as many expected. Now that reviews are here, The Odyssey just earned a stunning Nolan achievement.

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Though the reviews are still being published, as of this writing, The Odyssey is sitting pretty on Rotten Tomatoes, with a near-perfect score of 98% on the review aggregator with 132 total reviews posted. Already impressive alone, currently you can count on one hand the number of negative reviews posted for the film to the site (as of now, there are only three). Perhaps even more impressive than all of this is how The Odyssey’s Rotten Tomatoes score settles into Christopher Nolan’s larger filmography. At this stage, the film is his highest-rated of all time.

The Odyssey Becomes Chris Nolan’s Highest-Rated Movie Ever

For reference, the low-end of Christopher Nolan’s career is nothing to scoff at, with his lowest-rated movie being 2020’s Tenet, which sits at 70% on Rotten Tomatoes. Just above that are Interstellar with 73% and The Prestige with 76%. Nolan’s three highest-rated movies are perhaps the ones fans might expect, with Oppenheimer sitting at 93% approval, and both The Dark Knight and Memento tied at 94% approval. As a result, The Odyssey is well above even the three movies that are considered masterpieces already, with a Rotten Tomatoes score that most studios would kill for.

ComicBook’s own Nicole Drum called The Odyssey “Christopher Nolan’s Most Ambitious Film Yet” in her five-out-of-five review, one of several reviews on Rotten Tomatoes that were quick to also label it the M-word, “Masterpiece.” USA Today gave The Odyssey four stars out of four, calling it “the greatest work on the iconic director’s noteworthy resume” and noting that Matt Damon is on his way toward his first acting Academy Award.

Though there’s no shortage of positive reviews, others were quick to note that the film, while good, can’t match some of Nolan’s other movies. THR called the film “unven” and said that it’s “no match for the sure-footedness and intellectual complexity of Oppenheimer.” That said, they note “it’s elevated by the blindingly charismatic ensemble.”

What’s clear is that the audiences who have seen The Odyssey, and not the ones who have been shrieking about it for months on end into the online void, are actively loving the film and what it has delivered. The Rotten Tomatoes score is just the first part of that confirmation, and the box office is poised to be the next; after that, maybe the Oscars again.