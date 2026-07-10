Christopher Nolan Officially Responds to The Odyssey Online Backlash

The impending arrival of a new Christopher Nolan film is typically cause for celebration. With a slew of critically acclaimed blockbusters under his belt, including The Dark Knight, Inception, and Best Picture winner Oppenheimer, Nolan has long established himself as one of his generation’s defining filmmakers. If the box office projections are any indication, plenty of people are excited to see Nolan’s latest film, The Odyssey, next weekend. But as cinephiles count down the days until the fantasy epic hits theaters, The Odyssey has become the center of numerous internet controversies, with people criticizing everything from Nolan’s casting choices and “historical inaccuracies” in the production design. Now, Nolan has offered his thoughts on the matter.

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Speaking with The Telegraph ahead of The Odyssey‘s release, Nolan shared his response to the online backlash. “Comes with the territory,” he said. “But look, these conversations that happen before people see the film – they’re always irrelevant, because no one having them knows what the film actually is yet.”

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