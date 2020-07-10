Uma Thurman and Henry Golding Cast in The Old Guard 2

✖

A sequel to Netflix's The Old Guard was announced last year, with Deadline confirming that the project has added Uma Thurman and Henry Golding to its cast. Stars of the original film Charlize Theron, KiKi Layne, Matthias Schoenaerts, Marwan Kenzari, Luca Marinelli, Veronica Ngo, and Chiwetel Ejiofor are all slated to return, as is writer and comic book co-creator Greg Rucka. The original film was directed by Gina Prince-Bythewood, with Victoria Mahoney stepping in to helm the follow-up. It's unclear when the project could begin production, though if it starts shooting in the coming months, it could debut on Netflix as early as next year.

In The Old Guard, led by a warrior named Andy (Theron), a covert group of tight-knit mercenaries with a mysterious inability to die have fought to protect the mortal world for centuries. But when the team is recruited to take on an emergency mission and their extraordinary abilities are suddenly exposed, it's up to Andy and Nile (Layne), the newest soldier to join their ranks, to help the group eliminate the threat of those who seek to replicate and monetize their power by any means necessary. Based on the acclaimed graphic novel by Greg Rucka and directed by Gina Prince-Bythewood (Love & Basketball, Beyond the Lights), The Old Guard is a gritty, grounded, action-packed story that shows living forever is harder than it looks.

Just under a year ago, star Theron claimed that the film would be heading into production shortly, though there have seemingly been delays from that initial plan.

"I love The Old Guard and the story and characters I was honored to put into the world," Prince-Bythewood shared in a statement when Mahoney was announced as director. "It was exciting to disrupt the genre. I have decided not to direct the sequel, but will stay on as a producer. I leave our franchise in good hands as my girl Vic Mahoney takes on this next chapter of Nile and Joe and Nicky and Booker and Quynh and Andy, scripted by the beautiful mind of Greg Rucka."

Mahoney shared, "Genuinely blown backwards by the level of collective talent, skill and savvy that went into carving The Old Guard. I must've washed it over a hundred times, and as such, cannot communicate the true measure of my excitement -- being invited on The Old Guard journey, alongside ferocious badasses."

Stay tuned for details on The Old Guard sequel.

