Netflix's Old Guard Sequel Moving Forward With New Director

The Old Guard was a massive hit for Netflix in 2020, breaking multiple records and becoming one of the streamer's most popular original films to date, so it's no surprise that a sequel is on the way. While the sequel has been in development for a while, Netflix revealed on Thursday that the project is officially moving forward, albeit with a new director at the helm. Gina Prince-Bythewood is stepping down as director of The Old Guard 2, though she'll be staying on as a producer of the next film. Netflix and Skydance have hired Victoria Mahoney as director of the sequel. Greg Rucka, who created the comic book with Leandro Fernandez, is returning to pen the screenplay.

Mahoney has directed on acclaimed TV shows like Lovecraft Country, Queen Sugar, and You, but its actually her big budge feature work that she's become most well-known for. She was the second unit director on Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, making her the first woman and first Black woman to direct Star Wars.

All of the core cast from the first film are slated to return in the sequel. Charlize Theron, KiKi Layne, Matthias Schoenaerts, Marwan Kenzari, Luca Marinelli, Veronica Ngo, and Chiwetel Ejiofor will all be reprising their roles.

"Genuinely blown backwards by the level of collective talent, skill and savvy that went into carving The Old Guard," Mahoney said in a statement. "I must've washed it over a hundred times, and as such, cannot communicate the true measure of my excitement -- being invited on The Old Guard journey, alongside ferocious badasses."

"I love The Old Guard and the story and characters I was honored to put into the world," said Prince-Bythewood. "It was exciting to disrupt the genre. I have decided not to direct the sequel, but will stay on as a producer. I leave our franchise in good hands as my girl Vic Mahoney takes on this next chapter of Nile and Joe and Nicky and Booker and Quynh and Andy, scripted by the beautiful mind of Greg Rucka."

Theron will be producing the film for Denver and Delilah alongside Beth Kono and AJ Dix. David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, and Don Granger are producing for Skydance, with Marc Evans producing for Marc Evans Productions. Rucka will also serve as an executive producer.

