Netflix Releases The Old Guard Teaser Featuring Charlize Theron

With much of the theatrical movie industry essentially shut down for the foreseeable future, audiences are excited to see what the various streaming services have in store for the future. On Thursday, Netflix showcased one of their upcoming high-profile projects in a big way, with a first look at the Charlize Theron-led adaptation of The Old Guard. If that wasn't enough, the streaming titan also shared a brief teaser trailer for the upcoming film, which provides a bit of insight into the unique history of Theron's Andy.

They’ve been amongst us all along, living in the shadows. pic.twitter.com/V5XIgs6zLo — The Old Guard (@oldguardmovie) May 7, 2020

The Old Guard was created by Greg Rucka and Leandro Fernandez. The comic tells the story of Andy, a woman who is one of a handful of humans who, inexplicably, cannot die. Until they do. Though impervious to most fatal wounds, Andy has met others of her kind and learned that at some point death will come for them, with no warning and no apparent explanation for why that arrow, sword, or bullet ended them when so many others failed.

Andy has been around for generations. She is called others of her kind, most of whom have grown jaded and tired of eternal life. Together, they work as a small mercenary group. They’ve managed to keep their existence a secret for ages, but the new technology of the information age poses a new threat to their secrecy, especially when the discovery of a new immortal, a black woman serving in the Marines, forces them out into action when an organization with ill-intent is waiting to capture their deeds on camera.

The cast of The Old Guard also includes Chiwetel Ejiofor (Doctor Strange), Marwan Kenzari (Aladdin), and Kiki Layne (If Beale Street Could Talk). The film is directed by Gina Prince-Bythewood (Cloak & Dagger, Beyond the Lights).

The Old Guard will be released on July 10th on Netflix.

