Netflix Reveals First Look at Charlize Theron in The Old Guard

Netflix has had plenty of success adapting comic books and graphic novels to the screen in years past, and the streamer will look to replicate that good fortune this summer with the arrival of The Old Guard, starring Charlize Theron. The feature film, directed by Love & Basketball's Gina Pince-Blythewood, is based on the Image Comics series from Greg Rucka and Leandro Fernandez. It tells the story of a warrior that was born thousands of years ago, continuously dying and being reborn to fight once again. Now in the present day, Andromache (Andy) leads a team of mercenaries to track down an organization hoping to steal her power.

On Thursday, Netflix announced that The Old Guard will be arriving on the streaming service on July 10th of this year. That news was accompanied by the release of the first photos from The Old Guard, which first appeared on Vanity Fair.

You can check out the official synopsis for The Old Guard below, followed by all of the first look photos.

"Led by a warrior named Andy (Charlize Theron), a covert group of tight-knit mercenaries with a mysterious inability to die have fought to protect the mortal world for centuries. But when the team is recruited to take on an emergency mission and their extraordinary abilities are suddenly exposed, it’s up to Andy and Nile (Kiki Layne), the newest soldier to join their ranks, to help the group eliminate the threat of those who seek to replicate and monetize their power by any means necessary. Based on the acclaimed graphic novel by Greg Rucka and directed by Gina Prince-Bythewood (LOVE & BASKETBALL, BEYOND THE LIGHTS), THE OLD GUARD is a gritty, grounded, action-packed story that shows living forever is harder than it looks."